Willie Mullins sending a strong team to the Dublin Racing Festival | Racing news

Kemboy, Chacun Pour Soi and Faugheen are among the stars that will be in action for Ireland's champion coach Willie Mullins at the Dublin Racing Festival in Leopardstown on February 1 and 2.

Closutton's stables are well represented in the two days of the installation of the masterpiece, as they offer for a large part of the eight Grade One awards offered.

Kemboy, who participates in the Irish Gold Cup Paddy Power on Saturday week, is expected to be a leading member of the team.

Mullins' son and his assistant, Patrick, reported that the eight-year-old boy had benefited greatly from his first late race of the season, when he was fourth at the Savills Chase at the Leopardstown Christmas meeting.

"Kemboy ran well in Leopardstown at Christmas. He needed the race. I hope he improves considerably on that race," Mullins said, speaking at a press conference on Monday.

"This has been a lucky race for us."

Kemboy will be accompanied by last year's winner, Bellshill.

"He won this race last year and has had three races since then," Mullins said.

"His main goal will be the Punchestown Gold Cup he won in the past."

Mullins has a personal interest in the Flogas Rookie Hunt, as Faugheen is a likely runner who has given the amateur runner one of the highlights of his career by winning the Gradebook Match Exchange Rookie Hunt One in Limerick at Christmas.

"It was magical in Limerick," he said.

"There's a certain responsibility riding a horse like that. I didn't think we'd beat Samcro, but he jumped great and ventured the penultimate and the last. It was a very special occasion."

"This is the obvious place to go for him. I imagine that Paul (Townend) would like to get his leg back, but we'll see. But if he decides he wants to ride one of the others, I'll put my hand up. Paul is number one and get the first shout. "

Laurina will try to amend a below-average exhibition at the Racing Post Novice Chase at Christmas, when she was cast as a favorite.

"It was reported that it burst (a blood vessel), so that was a fairly important reason," Mullins said.

"That would be worrisome, but we've seen the horses do it and it doesn't come back. Maybe she was just under the weather."

Mullins hopes to keep the trip in his former favorite Sharjah at the PCI Irish Champion Hurdle.

They have teamed up to win the Grade One obstacle at the Leopardstown Christmas meeting for the past two years.

"I love riding it. It's a horse so easy to ride. You could ride it with your toe and your baby's finger. It does everything very easily," he said.

"Enjoy the dry land. Last year, when he won at Leopardstown, it was a slow running race and he was able to pass and win."

"This year it was a fast-running race and he was able to go out and win, so it is quite adaptable that way. I hope I can ride it again."

Klassical Dream was the last of five behind Sharjah last time, but Mullins still has faith in the winner of the Supreme Obstacle of the Novices last season when he has conditions to adapt.

"Obviously, Klassical Dream made a serious mistake on the last day and that put his possibilities to the test, but if he finds out about that, he is still a high-class horse, so it should be an exciting race," he said.

"I think he probably wants soft ground to be a two-mile obstacle champion."

The exciting French recruit Chacun Pour Soi is among a formidable incursion of Mullins in Ladbrokes Dublin Chase, while seeking to recover from the defeat at Christmas.

"He still has to prove himself, but he has enormous potential," said Mullins junior.

"I thought he jumped fantastic in Leopardstown at Christmas for a horse that only had one chase race in France and two races as a rookie, jumped spectacular."

"I wonder if we were a little ahead of him and I think it just exploded. Our horses have needed their first race so I don't worry too much."

Min, first the post in this race in the last two years, is ready to make another appearance.

Mullins continued: "I think he got the race at John Durkan. Everything seemed to want to give up, but I hope he gets better for that. He won despite not being at his best. He made some mistakes, which was unusual.

"I think we will run three or four in this race. Cilaos Emery and Duc Des Genievres are also there. It will be a very competitive race."

Melon, Bapaume and Cash Back are on their way to the ERSG Arkle Novices & # 39; Chase.

Melon won at Leopardstown during Christmas and Mullins believes it will be better over a longer distance than these two miles and a longer trip.

"I think when he intensifies on the trip, you will see an improvement in his form and he is also in the Flogas, so we will have to see which one he runs on, but for me he jumps like a horse that wants more," he said.

"Bapaume and Cash Back also have a good way to win over fences. I think Bapaume is going to improve a few pounds to make him a suitable Grade One hunter. Cash Back has improved to make fencing and I think two miles is his job." .

Summarizing the stable's expectations for the meeting, Mullins said: "Kemboy and Chacun Pour Soi are two very important ones."

"They are high hopes for the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Champion Chase, but personally I would love to see Faugheen win the Flogas."

"For me that would be the biggest result."