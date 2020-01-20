Will these Spy Games contestants be the next James Bond?

Bravo plunges into the world of espionage!
Tonight, the network launches its latest competition series, Spy games. Inspired by the government program "Station S,quot; of World War II, 10 common civilians will be evaluated to see if they have what it takes to become a world class spy.
Model and martial artist Mia Kang It will serve as a host when daring competitors try to outdo each other in a James Bond style fantasy, all while living together. Each challenge has been designed by real-life intelligence experts, including the former undercover CIA officer Douglas Laux, former special agent of the United States secret service Evy Poumpouras and former FBI special agent Erroll Southers.
Together, these advisors will supervise the contestants. Dr. Mitch Abrams, Colin Hutzler, George Jackson, Saif Kareem, Chelsey Mori, Nika Nour, Christina Randall, Jessica Studnicky, Brock thompson Y Charnel wright as they take on missions that will challenge their emotional control and natural instincts.
The award? The last spy standing will leave with $ 100,000.
We have the feeling that the price will bring out Jason Bourne in all of them. But only time will tell!
To see more closely Spy games contestants, be sure to scroll through the images and biographies below.
Who do you think will dominate the art of the spy?
Spy games airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. in Bravo!
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).