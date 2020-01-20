Will the NFL allow the 49ers to wear 1994 uniforms in Super Bowl 54? Some good reasons why you should

%MINIFYHTML4f8986aac0d00a665a22b51e05fe5a4812% %MINIFYHTML4f8986aac0d00a665a22b51e05fe5a4813%

The 49ers want permission from the NFL to use the road version of their 1994 uniforms for Super Bowl 54. The correct response from the league to their request is: "Sure. Why not?"

Well, the NFL has rules about these things, so "sure,quot; won't be the immediate answer. Teams can only use setbacks once during a season, and the Niners have already pushed their luck by getting dispensed to use them a second time, in their NFC West Week 17 showdown in Seattle.

The corner of the Niners, Richard Sherman he told Athletic after the team's victory In the NFC championship game on Sunday the league is "thinking,quot; about changing its policy. You should not think about this, now or in the future. Do it and don't think twice.

San Francisco is the designated road team for the February 2 game in Miami vs.. the chiefs. The league will not suffer any damage, and will achieve a good victory over its stifling corporate culture, allowing the 49ers to change their white-scarlet-gold garments to white over white with scarlet and black ornaments.

There are two excellent reasons why the league should make this call for at least the Super Bowl. The first is money, of course (you can fight corporate culture only with such force): the shirt & # 39; 94 would look really good for people who will need something to wear while traveling in the Niners car.

The second is the story, which is the point of setbacks (along with the money). The current Niners setbacks honor a team from a past generation, but that team from & # 39; 94, who played in the 75th season of the NFL, was paying tribute to the early days of the San Francisco franchise in the 1950s

(Forget that the Niners of & # 39; 94 wore their scarlet shirts 25 years ago when they defeated the Chargers in Super Bowl 29. It is thought that counts.)

Jerry Rice cooks the Chargers in Super Bowl 29.



The NFL, we have been told, dates from a century ago. It would be great for the league to close its 100th season by recognizing several generations through a uniform designed for that purpose.

Oddly enough, baseball has become much more progressive than football in the area of ​​uniforms. Clubs that have multiple combinations of jersey and pants (and most do) can choose what to wear from one game to another. If they end up playing, say, in a Game 7 of the World Series, then they can wear, say, their blue alternative blouses or the orange alternative blouses that night.

People who remember last year's World Series already know where this is going: the blue heights against oranges were the uniform showdown for Game 7 between the Nationals and the Astros, the last game of the baseball season. They were not setbacks, but neither were they traditional white versus gray either.

Do you want baseball to stay cooler over the United States, the NFL? That would be a bad aspect for you.