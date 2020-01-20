Why Pink Absolutely "Can't Be Left Behind,quot; Plastic Surgery

Nobody has to give Pink A reason to go under the knife.

Late on Sunday afternoon, the superstar took Twitter to share an open letter about accepting yourself as you get older. "Dear, you are getting older," the 40-year-old woman wrote to her 32 million followers. "I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose gets bigger … You look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality. But your nose looks like your children, and your face wrinkles where you laugh. And yes, idiot … you smoked. "

"From time to time you consider altering your face and then you see a program where you want to see what the person feels … and his face does not move," he continued. "I can't support myself. I just can't."

And if nothing else, she is embracing her appearance for her children Willow, 8 and Jameson, 3. As the "What About Us,quot; singer wrote, "I want my children to know how I look when I am angry."