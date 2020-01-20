Why Pink Absolutely "Can't Be Left Behind,quot; Plastic Surgery

Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
Nobody has to give Pink A reason to go under the knife.
Late on Sunday afternoon, the superstar took Twitter to share an open letter about accepting yourself as you get older. "Dear, you are getting older," the 40-year-old woman wrote to her 32 million followers. "I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose gets bigger … You look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality. But your nose looks like your children, and your face wrinkles where you laugh. And yes, idiot … you smoked. "
"From time to time you consider altering your face and then you see a program where you want to see what the person feels … and his face does not move," he continued. "I can't support myself. I just can't."
And if nothing else, she is embracing her appearance for her children Willow, 8 and Jameson, 3. As the "What About Us,quot; singer wrote, "I want my children to know how I look when I am angry."
And, instead of focusing on her physical appearance, the Grammy winner is emphasizing elsewhere.
"I am lucky because I have never really depended on my appearance." "I have decided that my talent and my individuality are much more important than my face. So get on board because I'm about to AGE THE FASHION ROAD (in a tutu shit at 30 mph 100 feet in the air over 40) yasssssssss. "
Following her inspiring message, her husband Carey Hart He took Instagram to applaud his love for more than a decade. Alongside the celebration emojis, the motocross rider wrote: "I think it's time for people to get away from the syringe and the plastic surgeon. Good job baby, let's wrinkle together."
Of course, it is not the first time that Pink opens on his journey to grow old. In 2018, when a troll said it looked so old "it should be called purple," the star responded with an epic response.
"You must be the one," she began. "Well, there are some people in the world who choose to age naturally. And I've earned every minute of my 38 years. How do you see yourself? Because I never heard of you until you put my name in your mouth. I'll call you a little purple troll." .
"I have the mentality that it is a blessing to grow old," he continued. "That if your face has lines around the eyes and mouth it means that you have laughed a lot. I pray to appear older in 10 years, because that will mean that I am alive."
Preach!
