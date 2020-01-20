Why Miley Cyrus is indifferent to Liam Hemsworth's new romance with Gabriella Brooks

WENN / Instagram / FayesVision

It is said that the singer of & # 39; Wrecking Ball & # 39 ;, who goes ahead with Cody Simpson, deliberately keeps up on the new relationship of the ex-husband with the model.

Miley Cyrus He is not upset. According to a new report, the "Malibu" singer deliberately keeps up on her ex-husband. Liam Hemsworthnew relationship with Gabriella Brooks.

"Miley is not asking her mutual friends about Liam's new relationship," says a source at HollywoodLife.com. "She doesn't want to bother anyone. She is not controlling Liam, since they have very few friends in common with whom they both talk, however, many of her friends choose sides and don't communicate with each other. Publish the division."

"They will communicate here and there among friends, but not for that. The division was also difficult for their few mutual friends," the source continued.

According to the source, the old lovers "have not talked in a while" after their separation. "They will always love each other in the background and the friends close to them feel they both still love each other," said the informant, adding that "many of his closest friends were incredulous and thought they would be together again." "when they first separated.

"They always fought, separated and reconciled, and everyone thought they would overcome this, but it was too deep," the source shared. "Liam realized that he wanted a different kind of wife, one that was more traditional and reserved, and his family really helped him take the step in the divorce. He's happier, but he misses Miley. The divorce really divided some of his close friends. "

Liam and Gabriella confirmed the rumors of romance after being revealed with PDA during their recent departure to the beach in Byron Bay in their native Australia. "The Hunger Games"The actor and his model girlfriend were seen closing their lips for everyone to see. During the vacation, the 21-year-old stunner was dressed in a red and white striped bikini, while her chunk boyfriend wore colorful patterned swimsuits.

The two provoked rumors of dating after photos of them together at lunch with their parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, in Byron Bay, found their departure online in mid-December last year. "It seemed like a happy family atmosphere," a source said at the time, adding that "they both returned to Liam's house after the restaurant" even though they didn't show any PDA that day.

While Liam moves with Gabrielle, Miley is currently in relation to her pop star partner Cody Simpson.