Why Jennifer Aniston says she will "never forget,quot; the SAG 2020 Awards

A night to remember!
It is no secret that Jennifer Aniston She was living her best life at the SAG 2020 Awards. The legendary actress not only took home an award for her role in The morning show for an outstanding performance of a female actress in a dramatic series, but almost broke the internet.
You know, because she and Brad Pitt He had a great meeting during the star-filled ceremony. And no one, not even their famous friends, could handle their adorable (and nostalgic) interaction.
Aniston even reacted to the Once upon a time in Hollywood Star watching his acceptance speech. "We've all grown up together. We've really done it and it feels like a fun night to celebrate and cheer each other up and keep working," he said. Extra.
"You really don't have that much life, so it's nice to go out and put on a pretty dress and celebrate your friends and their work and inspire each other to keep going," he continued. "He will return to work tomorrow."
Monday friends Alum clearly had not finished yesterday's show or his great victory. In any case, he said it will be one for the books!
"Wrinkle free …", he joked about his hot satin dress that dazzled at the ceremony. "Harder than it looks!"
"Somewhere between these two photos, my classmates gave me a gift that I will appreciate and one night I will never forget." "Thank you @sagawards, @themorningshow and our amazing cast and crew. Let's get back to work!"
"So deserved," friend, Gwyneth Paltrow commented "The fight is real! #Know that purpose,quot;, model Taylor hill he joked
"Just traveling like this from now on,quot; Billy Eichner shared. "Congratulations! And you looked beautiful and ready to win,quot; Maria Shriver answered
It is certainly a night that we are going to everybody remember!