Why Jennifer Aniston says she will "never forget,quot; the SAG 2020 Awards

A night to remember!

It is no secret that Jennifer Aniston She was living her best life at the SAG 2020 Awards. The legendary actress not only took home an award for her role in The morning show for an outstanding performance of a female actress in a dramatic series, but almost broke the internet.

You know, because she and Brad Pitt He had a great meeting during the star-filled ceremony. And no one, not even their famous friends, could handle their adorable (and nostalgic) interaction.

Aniston even reacted to the Once upon a time in Hollywood Star watching his acceptance speech. "We've all grown up together. We've really done it and it feels like a fun night to celebrate and cheer each other up and keep working," he said. Extra.

"You really don't have that much life, so it's nice to go out and put on a pretty dress and celebrate your friends and their work and inspire each other to keep going," he continued. "He will return to work tomorrow."