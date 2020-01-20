Why did Amanda Knox just put on her old prison uniform?

Amanda Knox It is to take something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue at heart.

Before your next vows for fiance Christopher Robinson, the criminal justice activist: she was famous for being unjustly convicted and then exonerated in the case of the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher—I saw Instagram to share how she is Really getting ready for the big day. Dressed in a black hat and what appear to be gray sweatshirts, the former convict posed for a selfie in her carefully organized room.

"There are 40 days left for the wedding and there are 267 tasks left on the to-do list of the wedding," he wrote. "I locked myself in the craft room and wore my old prison uniform. Literally, the same sweatshirt and sweatpants I lived in at Casa Circondariale Capanne, Perugia." Why, at times like these, comfort is key?

Knox said "yes,quot; to his former love in November 2018 during an elaborate alien-themed proposal. Going down in one in his backyard, Robinson gave him a meteorite and a futuristic tablet. "I don't have a ring but I have a big rock," he said. "Will you stay with me until the last star of the last galaxy burns and even after that? Amanda Marie Knox, will you marry me?"