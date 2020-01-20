Why did Amanda Knox just put on her old prison uniform?

Instagram / Amanda Knox
Amanda Knox It is to take something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue at heart.
Before your next vows for fiance Christopher Robinson, the criminal justice activist: she was famous for being unjustly convicted and then exonerated in the case of the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher—I saw Instagram to share how she is Really getting ready for the big day. Dressed in a black hat and what appear to be gray sweatshirts, the former convict posed for a selfie in her carefully organized room.
"There are 40 days left for the wedding and there are 267 tasks left on the to-do list of the wedding," he wrote. "I locked myself in the craft room and wore my old prison uniform. Literally, the same sweatshirt and sweatpants I lived in at Casa Circondariale Capanne, Perugia." Why, at times like these, comfort is key?
Knox said "yes,quot; to his former love in November 2018 during an elaborate alien-themed proposal. Going down in one in his backyard, Robinson gave him a meteorite and a futuristic tablet. "I don't have a ring but I have a big rock," he said. "Will you stay with me until the last star of the last galaxy burns and even after that? Amanda Marie Knox, will you marry me?"
And although her wedding is scheduled for next month, she is legally already a Mrs. During the summer, E! News obtained its application and marriage license certificate, which indicated that both said "Yes, I want,quot; in December 2018.
"We presented documents to marry legally in December last year to simplify our taxes and insurance," the couple said in a statement after the discovery. "But we have not yet celebrated our wedding with our loved ones. Frankly, this is nobody's business but ours, and it should not be more shocking than the fact that we have been living together for years."
Instead of having a traditional gift registry, the couple created a wedding fund. But that does not mean they were accepting monetary donations, despite what the reports may have mentioned.
"Thousands of people do this every year because traditional gift records are outdated: couples who already live together do not need toasters and dishes," said his note. "This practice is so common that popular websites such as www.theknot.com and www.zola.com host wedding pages and cash register funds. RSVP pages are password protected and registration pages are not. It's also normal. We share our wedding history on social media, but we don't advertise our registration or ask strangers to make a donation. The tabloids sent our registration page to the world and then blamed us for their actions. "
