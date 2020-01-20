WHO will convene an emergency meeting as the virus spreads from China | China news

An emergency panel of the World Health Organization (WHO) will meet this week to discuss a new virus similar to SARS that has spread beyond China and that officials in Beijing have said it is contagious among humans.

The new coronavirus strain, first discovered in the central city of Wuhan, has caused alarm due to its connection with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

SARS originated in southern China in 2002 and spread to Hong Kong and other parts of the world, infecting thousands of people. More than 800 people died.

The total number of people diagnosed with the new virus has increased to 218, with confirmed cases in Beijing, Shanghai and the southern province of Guangdong Province. A third person died in Wuhan, the local health commission said.

The WHO panel will meet in Geneva on Wednesday to determine whether to declare the outbreak "a public health emergency of international interest," a rare designation that is only used for the most serious epidemics.

WHO previously said that an animal source appeared to be "the most likely primary source,quot;, with "some limited transmission from person to person between close contacts."

China confirms coronavirus spread, increase of new infections

Cases are expected to increase

It is believed that a seafood market in Wuhan is the center of the outbreak.

But Zhong Nanshan, a renowned scientist at the National Health Commission of China who helped expose the magnitude of the SARS outbreak, said patients could get the new virus without visiting the city.

"Currently, it can be said that it is affirmative that there is the phenomenon of transmission from person to person," he said in an interview with CCTV.

In Guangdong, two patients were infected by family members who visited Wuhan, while 14 medical staff members who helped with coronavirus patients had also been infected, Zhong said.

Zhong predicted an increase in cases of viral pneumonia during Lunar New Year vacations this week, when hundreds of millions of people travel to visit his family, but expressed confidence in slowing the spread of the virus, the agency said Tuesday. Xinhua news officer from China.

Medical staff at Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, where patients with pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus strain are treated (Reuters)

Over the next week, 2,131 flights will depart from Wuhan to other Chinese cities, according to the Flightradar24 website. Another 205 are directed to destinations abroad, the most frequent of which is Thailand, which will receive 54 flights in the period from January 20 to 27, according to the website.

Scientists at the MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London warned in an article published on Friday that the number of cases in Wuhan would probably approach 1,700, much more than the official figure.