Who used what for the 26th Screen Actor Guild Awards?

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
10
<pre><pre>Who used what for the 26th Screen Actor Guild Awards?

Awards and fashion go hand in hand. Once the red carpet is deployed, celebrities put their best foot forward to make an elegant statement with their dress choices. Princess dresses, elegant outfits, tailored tuxedo and many new trends, red carpets are a trendy party for style fans around the world.

Setting the high-style ratio once again, the red carpet of the 26th The Screen Actors Guild awards were a sight to behold. Whether it's Jennifer Lopez's old Hollywood black train or Joaquin Phoenix's Stella McCartney recycled tuxedo, the red carpet was lit by fabulous fashion options.

Celebrating the style, here we talk to you about who used what for the big night. So scroll for some sartorial happiness.




one/ 40

Kathryn Newton in Valentino



Red carpet


two/ 40

Dacre Montgomery and Liv Pollock



Red carpet


3/ 40

Nathalie Emmanuel in Miumiu



Red carpet


4 4/ 40

Noah Schnapp in Balmain



Red carpet


5 5/ 40

Dakota Fanning at Valentino



Red carpet


6 6/ 40

Phoebe Waller Bridge in Armani



Red carpet


7 7/ 40

Christina Applegate in Monique Huillier



Red carpet


8/ 40

Catherine O & # 39; Hara in Marc Jacobs



Red carpet


9 9/ 40

Dan Levy in Dior



Red carpet


10/ 40

Lupita Nyongo in Louis Vuitton



Red carpet


eleven/ 40

Winona Ryder in Dior



Red carpet


12/ 40

Glenn Close



Red carpet


13/ 40

Joey King in Jason Wu



Red carpet


14/ 40

Natalie Dyer in Lanvin



Red carpet


fifteen/ 40

Margot Robbie in Chanel



Red carpet


sixteen/ 40

Helena Botham Carter



Red carpet


17/ 40

Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton and Joe Jonas in Boss



Red carpet


18 years/ 40

Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton



Red carpet


19/ 40

Jennifer Garner in Dolce and Gabbana



Red carpet


twenty/ 40

Lili Reinhart in Muimui



Red carpet


twenty-one/ 40

Zoë Kravitz at Oscar de la Renta



Red carpet


22/ 40

Cynthia Erivo in Schiaparelli



Red carpet


2. 3/ 40

Nicole Kidnman in Michael Kors



Red carpet


24/ 40

Reese Witherspoon in Celine



Red carpet


25/ 40

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton and Thomas Kail



Red carpet


26/ 40

Anna Paquin in Carolina Herrera and Stephen Moyer



Red carpet


27/ 40

Anna Paquin in Carolina Herrera



Red carpet


28/ 40

Charlize Theron in Givenchy



Red carpet


29/ 40

Jennifer Lopez in George Shobeika



Red carpet


30/ 40

Scarlett Johansson in Armani



Red carpet


31/ 40

Rachel Broshnahan in Stella McCartney



Red carpet


32/ 40

Jennifer Aniston in Dior



Red carpet


33/ 40

Renee Zellweger in Margiela



Red carpet


3. 4/ 40

Cami Mendes in Ralph and Russo



Red carpet


35/ 40

Gwendeline Christie in Rick Owens



Red carpet


36/ 40

Joaquin Phoenix in Stella McCartney



Red carpet


37/ 40

Sarah Hypand in philosophy



Red carpet


38/ 40

Maya Hawke in Giambattista Valli



Red carpet


39/ 40

Christian Bale and Sibi Bale



Red carpet


40/ 40

Danai Gurira in Mugler

Recommended for you

ajax-loader "class =" img-responsiveLoading the following article …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here