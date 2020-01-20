Who used what for the 26th Screen Actor Guild Awards?

Awards and fashion go hand in hand. Once the red carpet is deployed, celebrities put their best foot forward to make an elegant statement with their dress choices. Princess dresses, elegant outfits, tailored tuxedo and many new trends, red carpets are a trendy party for style fans around the world.

Setting the high-style ratio once again, the red carpet of the 26th The Screen Actors Guild awards were a sight to behold. Whether it's Jennifer Lopez's old Hollywood black train or Joaquin Phoenix's Stella McCartney recycled tuxedo, the red carpet was lit by fabulous fashion options.

Celebrating the style, here we talk to you about who used what for the big night. So scroll for some sartorial happiness.