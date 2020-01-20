Who used what for the 26th Screen Actor Guild Awards?

Awards and fashion go hand in hand. Once the red carpet is deployed, celebrities put their best foot forward to make an elegant statement with their dress choices. Princess dresses, elegant outfits, tailored tuxedo and many new trends, red carpets are a trendy party for style fans around the world.
Setting the high-style ratio once again, the red carpet of the 26th The Screen Actors Guild awards were a sight to behold. Whether it's Jennifer Lopez's old Hollywood black train or Joaquin Phoenix's Stella McCartney recycled tuxedo, the red carpet was lit by fabulous fashion options.
Celebrating the style, here we talk to you about who used what for the big night. So scroll for some sartorial happiness.
Kathryn Newton in Valentino
Dacre Montgomery and Liv Pollock
Nathalie Emmanuel in Miumiu
Noah Schnapp in Balmain
Dakota Fanning at Valentino
Phoebe Waller Bridge in Armani
Christina Applegate in Monique Huillier
Catherine O & # 39; Hara in Marc Jacobs
Dan Levy in Dior
Lupita Nyongo in Louis Vuitton
Winona Ryder in Dior
Glenn Close
Joey King in Jason Wu
Natalie Dyer in Lanvin
Margot Robbie in Chanel
Helena Botham Carter
Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton and Joe Jonas in Boss
Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton
Jennifer Garner in Dolce and Gabbana
Lili Reinhart in Muimui
Zoë Kravitz at Oscar de la Renta
Cynthia Erivo in Schiaparelli
Nicole Kidnman in Michael Kors
Reese Witherspoon in Celine
Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton and Thomas Kail
Anna Paquin in Carolina Herrera and Stephen Moyer
Anna Paquin in Carolina Herrera
Charlize Theron in Givenchy
Jennifer Lopez in George Shobeika
Scarlett Johansson in Armani
Rachel Broshnahan in Stella McCartney
Jennifer Aniston in Dior
Renee Zellweger in Margiela
Cami Mendes in Ralph and Russo
Gwendeline Christie in Rick Owens
Joaquin Phoenix in Stella McCartney
Sarah Hypand in philosophy
Maya Hawke in Giambattista Valli
Christian Bale and Sibi Bale
Danai Gurira in Mugler
Recommended for you