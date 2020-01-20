Who has the power to stop the civil war in Libya? The | Libya

The civil war in Libya is now in its sixth year.

A large number of countries are involved in supporting the two parties competing for power: the government of Fayez al-Sarraj, recognized by the UN, and the renegade military commander, Khalifa Haftar.

At a summit in Berlin on Sunday, world leaders agreed to respect a UN arms embargo and work to achieve a permanent ceasefire.

Sarraj and Haftar attended the talks, but refused to sit in the same room.

However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel believes that the meeting helped lay the groundwork for another meeting in Geneva later this month.

So who has the power to stop Libya? further away slip into crisis?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Issa Tuwegiar – Former Libyan planning minister

Virginie Collombier – Professor in the Middle East Address Program, European University Institute

Galip Dalay – Visiting researcher at the University of Oxford.

Source: Al Jazeera