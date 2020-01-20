White rapper hit by using the word & # 39; N & # 39; in Rap Battle! (Shock video)

Home Entertainment White rapper hit by using the word & # 39; N &...

White rapper hit by using the word & # 39; N & # 39; in Rap Battle!

Bradley Lamb
A Caucasian rapper received a punch and two knocked out teeth, after receiving a punch in the face during a hip hop battle.

But the white rapper could have obtained what he deserved, because he used the word "N,quot; against his rival, who was black, in battle.

Here is the rapper rapper video – GRAPHIC Warning

The white rapper said the following letter, before being hit in the jaw:

I'm not like these other battle rappers,

that talk too much

[They] say I can't use the word N in this battle.

My nigga me. . .

