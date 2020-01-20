What's it like to go on a single date

Prepare your hat and boots because The BachelorYou will dance online!

Or rather, he went to dance online several months ago when the current season of The Bachelor I was still filming, and I went with him. Something like.

For an afternoon in September, the show took hold of The Canyon, a restaurant and concert venue in Agoura Hills, California, quite close to where the Bachelor mansion is located, and quite close to where Peter Weber Actually lives. So close, in fact, that he goes to The Canyon regularly in his own normal, non-television life.

"Yes, this really didn't look anything like an appointment for a television show," Pilot Pete told me after the date was over. "This is like a real date I would make in real life. I come here all the time. This is the place where Wednesday nights, my friends get together and we love to dance online."

The whole date, in fact, had a rather natal atmosphere.

"Even before this, I had to show her the place. We drove through my hometown, I could point out my high school, where I had my first date, where I had my first job, and then bring her here after this. Just super cool."