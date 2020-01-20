What's it like to go on a single date

Prepare your hat and boots because The BachelorYou will dance online!
Or rather, he went to dance online several months ago when the current season of The Bachelor I was still filming, and I went with him. Something like.
For an afternoon in September, the show took hold of The Canyon, a restaurant and concert venue in Agoura Hills, California, quite close to where the Bachelor mansion is located, and quite close to where Peter Weber Actually lives. So close, in fact, that he goes to The Canyon regularly in his own normal, non-television life.
"Yes, this really didn't look anything like an appointment for a television show," Pilot Pete told me after the date was over. "This is like a real date I would make in real life. I come here all the time. This is the place where Wednesday nights, my friends get together and we love to dance online."
The whole date, in fact, had a rather natal atmosphere.
"Even before this, I had to show her the place. We drove through my hometown, I could point out my high school, where I had my first date, where I had my first job, and then bring her here after this. Just super cool."
The lucky woman on this date is Victoria Paul, a 27-year-old nurse who has opened up a bit this season about her tough childhood, losing her father at an early age and dealing with her mother and sister's drug addiction. It was Victoria's mother, now several years sober along with Victoria's sister, who nominated her, since Victoria herself had only seen a couple of episodes of the show before.
"We all expected it to be Peter," he told me, although he says he didn't look at it too much before arriving to film.
"I really didn't do any research or dug too much, because I wanted to form my own opinion, and I didn't want to have a preconceived idea of who this person was," he said. "So this is real and this is genuine. I wanted the opportunity to find love, and my family and friends really encouraged me to do this, and here I am. And I am very happy to be here."
And how do you feel about the program, having never seen it before?
"I think all this is simply surreal," he said.
While Peter and Victoria drove through their hometown, a large crowd of women mostly within the Canyon learned to dance online. There were two dances: one for everyone and one for those who are a little more "advanced,quot; with online dancing, or at least with the choreography.
I refused to dance because I was not dressed for the occasion and I am a horrible dancer, but I was happy to see from a table to the side for several hours while we waited for the arrival of Peter and Victoria.
The crowd practiced the dance, then took a break, then returned to practice, then took a break.
They were instructed on what would happen: Peter and Victoria would enter during a dance, join the dance and then head to the bar. Do not touch the single. Don't kick the single. Do not recognize the single.
There was a time limit on this date because The Canyon had to open for dinner and a show in just a couple of hours, and I personally began to worry as the hours went by, but finally, Peter and Victoria arrived, and all from hence it was almost exactly as planned.
With their cowboy hats and boots, Peter and Victoria entered, joined the crowd that already danced and danced in line before heading to the bar to have a conversation that I could not hear from the other side of the cavernous room. As they talked, the dance continued behind them.
There was a time when Peter lost his hat and that had to be traced, and then, before they went to their post-appointment interviews (and our interview), Peter took a moment to ride the mechanical bull, with Victoria cheering him up. . Unfortunately, that ended badly for Peter when he fell and landed a little too hard.
"I had my microphone in my spine, and then, when they threw me, the mat was compressed to the floor, so I hit it," he said as he sat down for our interview with an ice pack. Fortunately, his appointment was a nurse.
"I had an incredible feeling about her from day one," he said about Victoria and why he chose her for this particular date. "His heart has been so clear to me, how full he is and the kind of person he is. Also, I could say … this was not the most extravagant and crazy date to do." in this program, but I realized that she would be someone who could really appreciate this kind of hometown, what really makes me, kind of relaxed date, and I think she did. "
Plus Single the stars do not live five minutes from the mansion of Bachelor, and most Single The stations do not have so many dates in places that are so close to home.
The first one to one of the season was a trip to Peter's house to see his parents renew their vows, and the first group date was a trip to the airport where the pilot Pete learned to fly. He says he was aware of the show as he grew up, but it is strange and surprising to be the star of the show.
"I started watching the program in my first year of college," he said. "So I definitely knew that the show had been filmed here. And I used to try to sneak into the mansion back then, years ago. But it's strange. Definitely weird, being so close to him. But it's amazing. It's super unique." This is like my backyard, and it's really great. "
That said, Peter also said that the process was "100% much more difficult,quot; than he had imagined entering, in his backyard or not.
"I know everyone probably says that, but yes, this is not easy," he said. "I always knew that I am someone who falls easily and quickly, and I agree with that. That does not bother me. That is what I am, and I will not try to change that. But I & # 39; I was surprised at how much connections that I already feel that I am forming, as legitimate … and this is in three weeks … I am sure that every single person says that he has the best group, but I really feel that I have quality, quality girls, and it is difficult. second rose ceremony has already become difficult. But that said, it means that this will probably work. "
Hannah brownthe season of High school I had just finished a few months before in an anguish for everyone, with Hannah single after having broken a compromise, and with Peter sent home in third place. And just a week or two before this date, Hannah had returned for that emotional conversation, something open that left Peter stunned and confused. And yet, he says his season showed him that could job.
"Everything I felt last season, with Hannah's season, I know this works. I've said it from day one," he said. "I was encouraging the girls the first night. This works. Just give yourself the process. It's weird. I mean, today was strange. Everyone was watching us and that part is awkward, but when you really focus on that person and enjoy the date. , This works ".
So, did you feel that your person was among the women currently living in the mansion? A quick and confident "Yes."
"I definitely feel that there is a good chance that I have already met my wife," he said. "That's crazy,quot;.
You can see Peter's date with Victoria in tonight's episode of The Bachelor, At 8 pm. on ABC