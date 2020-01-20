What is going on with the war in Libya? The | Start here | Libya

An intense battle for the capital of Libya, Tripoli, has killed more than 200 civilians and displaced thousands of people.

The offensive is being led by a renegade military commander named Khalifa Haftar, who fights against militias loyal to the UN-recognized National Agreement Government.

But who is Haftar, which countries support him and which world powers support the GNA?

Start Here explains what is behind the fight for Libya and why the international community has struggled to stop it.

