What happened in the Senate political trial trial to Bill Clinton? The | USA news

President Donald Trump is the third president in the history of the United States to face a political trial in the Senate, and only the second in the last 150 years.

Former President Bill Clinton, the 42nd president of the US In the US, he was tried and acquitted by the Senate in 1999. Senate Republicans are now analyzing Clinton's case for his background to handle Trump's trial.

Republicans who control the United States Senate by a 53-47 majority over Democrats plan to use Clinton's political trial as a model for Trump's trial.

In an extraordinarily controversial political episode, Clinton was indicted by the House of Representatives in December 1998. He had been subject to extensive four-year investigation by special lawyer Kenneth Starr, who will be a member of Trump's defense team in the next trial. in the Senate.

Initially, Starr was commissioned to investigate the participation of President and First Lady Hillary Clinton in a fraudulent territorial development in Arkansas while Clinton had been governor of the state.

The investigation was extended to cover, among other matters, the president's conduct in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by Paula Jones, a former employee of the state of Arkansas.

On Saturday, February 13, 1999, the Newsday, Daily News, The New York Post and The New York Times editions present President Clinton's acquittal on its covers (File: Ed Betz / AP Photo)

During the investigation, Clinton lied under oath about having a sexual relationship with a White House intern, Monica Lewinsky.

Special attorney Starr issued a 211-page report with a bulky appendix of evidence underlying Congress detailing the Clinton issue with Lewinsky in October 1998.

The House of Representatives, led by then President Newt Gingrich, quickly initiated an investigation of political trial (a star in the Republican Party, Gingrich would soon resign from Congress amid Republican losses in the November 1998 elections and a scandal of his own). an issue he was having with a congressional staff assistant).

The Chamber voted on December 19, 1998 to approve two articles of political trial against Clinton for perjury and obstruction of justice. Two other items were defeated in the House.

The day Clinton was accused by the House was an electrical moment in the history of the United States.

Even when the House was debating articles of political trial against Clinton, then-President Bob Livingston, who had replaced Gingrich, surprised his Republican colleagues by resigning, caught in past extramarital affairs.

Meanwhile, the United States bombed Iraq for four days to punish Saddam Hussein for allegedly obstructing United Nations weapons inspectors. It was the largest US bombing of Iraq since the 1991 Gulf War foreshadowed the US invasion in 2003.

The proof

The Senate trial began on January 7, 1999, with the ceremonial swearing-in of the Supreme Court President William Rehnquist and the swearing-in of senators as jurors.

Senate majority leader Trent Lott, a Republican, and minority leader Tom Daschle, a Democrat, negotiated an agreement on how the trial should proceed. That agreement was supported by the 100 senators.

At that time, Republicans who opposed Clinton controlled a 55-45 majority in the Senate. That is the opposite of the current political alignment in which the Democrats, Trump's opposition, are a minority.

According to the rules agreement at the Clinton trial, the House had three days to present its case, the president's defense team had three days for his refutation and there were two days of answers to the written questions presented by the senators.

The total votes, shown in this video image, of 55-45 shows President Clinton's acquittal on the first article of political trial that accused the president of perjury (File: APTN / AP Photo)

Then, as now, there was a controversy over whether additional witnesses would be called. The Senate voted 56-44 to seek statements from Lewinsky and two Clinton aides.

The prosecutors of the House of Representatives interrogated Lewinsky behind closed doors and reproduced video excerpts of his testimony during the final summaries.

Deliberating in secret after rejecting a "sun,quot; proposal to open the proceedings in public view, the Senate acquitted Clinton.

Ten Republicans joined the 45 Democrats to reject the article of political trial for perjury. The Senate split 50-50 on the issue of obstruction of justice.

Under the Constitution, a majority of 67 votes would have been required to condemn and dismiss Clinton, who finished his second four-year term and was succeeded by President George W Bush, a Republican, in 2001.