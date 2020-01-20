West Indies vs Ireland – summary and statistics

A 91 from Lendl Simmons helped the West Indies beat Ireland by nine wickets to draw their Twenty20 1-1 series.

Kevin O & # 39; Brien and Paul Stirling were put to bat in Basseterre, the first hit five consecutive times in the third when tourists reached 50 in 3.2 envelopes.

But the entrances of O & # 39; Brien came to an end two balls later, when he pulled Kieron Pollard for 36 of 18 balls.

Stirling fell shortly after 11 and Dwayne Bravo and Pollard got three wickets each, as tourists fell from 74-2 to 138 in 19.1.

The starters of Windies, Simmons and Evin Lewis, kept the score and reached 123 without loss at the midpoint, needing 16 runs of their 60 remaining balls.

Lewis (46) sought to seal the game with a six, but his top tip found wicketkeeper Gary Wilson, leaving Simmons to score the winning races with his tenth maximum innings.