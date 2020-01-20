Wendy Williams is excited about the sweet meeting of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had a wonderful meeting at the SAG Awards and their sweet hug made diehard chargers feel everything, including Wendy Williams! The host of the talk show now wants the two actors to meet and here's why!

However, Wendy also made a case for both sides of the coin, and also brought arguments about why the ex who separated in 2005 should NOT be together again.

While people always seem to talk about Jennifer and Brad rekindling their romance after so many years, this was even more the case after the SAG Awards last night where they both attended!

But that was not all! Brad and Jennifer were also caught on camera sharing a very friendly hug and now, people want to give their former love another chance more than ever!

The snapshots that were taken behind the scenes at the awards ceremony show the two smiles as he holds one of his wrists, his hand resting on his chest.

In her show today, Wendy couldn't help talking about the photos by saying: ‘Watch him hold her wrist gently but knowingly, and look at her. In my opinion, these two have connected several times even though they are not officially divorced. I want them to be together again. "

This is not the first time the presenter says this, as he revealed his desire for the actors to meet after it was revealed that he also attended his Christmas party!

Wendy then told her audience that some of her staff members disagreed with her.

The reason? – Your tumultuous past!

However, Wendy argued that "people do wrong and then grow, and sometimes there is room for forgiveness." Isn't that about Dr. King? – OK! Let's stay in perspective. "

Then he went on to argue for the opposite opinion as well: Creo Do I think hey connect from time to time, yes. Do I think they care to be together again? I don't think he cares to come back with him. All of them children. And, you tricked me in front of all of us and you embarrassed me with that, and you too. "



