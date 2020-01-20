Wendy Williams and Courteney Cox are here for the meeting of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

WENN / Instar / FayesVision

Brad and Jennifer, who divorced in 2005, made headlines after being photographed having a nice time together in the backstage of the SAG Awards on Sunday, January 20 at night.

Wendy Williams the idea of Jennifer Aniston reviving her romance with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The television presenter intervened in the matter in the last episode of his talk show.

"Watch him hold her wrist gently but knowingly, and watch her," Wendy said on Monday's January 20 episode of her show while showing a picture of Brad and Jen's beautiful moment at the SAG Awards backstage on Sunday Night.

"In my opinion, these two have connected several times even though they are not officially divorced. I want them to be together again," he told his audience.

While she was personally at their meeting, Wendy also discussed opposing opinions about why actors should not give love another chance. "I think hey connect from time to time, yes. Do I think they care to be back together? I don't think he cares to return to him," he said, adding that Brad's children, whom she shares with Angelina Jolie, could complicate your situations.

Jen's best friend Courteney Cox apparently it is also among those who want the ex to be together again. The 54-year-old woman seemed to show her support after she was surprised by several posts about her SAG moment on Instagram.

Jen and Brad met at the awards ceremony where they both went home with each trophy. The two were seen having a brief interaction while congratulating each other on their respective victory. The "Once upon a time in Hollywood"The actor, who was still holding his best supporting actor trophy in one hand, was photographed holding hands with his ex-wife, who seemed excited after winning an outstanding performance by an actress in a drama series for her role in"The morning show".

They seemed happy for each other, since they were all smiles during their brief conversation. He gently placed his hand on his shoulder and didn't seem to care that all eyes were on them and they didn't care that people took a picture of their meeting. He later placed his hand on his chest while he still held his hand as she walked away.

Seeing photos of the ex-friend's meeting, fans were happy to see how they fixed things after their divorce in 2005. "I feel that both have grown a lot since the first time they got together, I'm sure he knows what that what he did to him was horrible and I feel that they are more adults at the moment. That maybe they could return to each other in a better emotional / mental place, "commented one on Twitter. Another added: "Jennifer is such a forgiving person."