Weekend Review | Racing news





Defi Du Seuil, ridden by Barry Geraghty, on his way to victory at Ascot Racecourse.

Defi Du Seuil continued his dominance of the two-mile chase division this season with a dazzling display at the Clarence House Chase Matchbook in Ascot on Saturday.

Voix Du Nord's son has always been considered a possible budding superstar: he enjoys a seven-race undefeated youth campaign in 2016-17, which included an easy victory at the Triumph Hurdle in Cheltenham.

However, it was a shadow of his former self in two starts the following season, and having looked all but natural in his fencing debut at Cheltenham in November 2018, his career seemed to be in a downward spiral.

But under the expert guidance of Philip Hobbs, Defi Du Seuil has rediscovered his mojo a lot, sealing a second success of the JLT Festival last March and kicking off this term with victories at Shloer Chase in Cheltenham and an epic Tingle Creek in Sandown .

With the imperishable Un De Sceaux hit only at the first start of the season at Sandown, many expected him to reverse the way in a race that already won a record three times, but the result was even more emphatic. The favor of Defi Du Seuil.

"Obviously we had high hopes of winning again, but I couldn't imagine that I was going to win so easily," said Hobbs.

"I am very surprised at how easy he did it. We hoped we could beat Un De Sceaux again, but he was by no means sure we would beat him. It was unexpected to beat him like that."

Such was the weight of the support behind the Irish assailant, the couple ended up being 11-10 favorite for the delicious rematch.

A De Sceaux adopted his usual pacemaker role, but Defi Du Seuil laughed at him on the straight below Barry Geraghty, and while the veteran tiger returned to the line, the winning distance of just under three lengths could easily have doubled.

While connections are willing to keep their options open, the winner owned by JP McManus dropped to only 7-4 for the Queen Mother Chase Champion, where he will probably try to dethrone Nicky Henderson's double winner, Altior, in what would be fascinating. . shock.

Hobbs added: "Nothing is final, there is no need for us to decide now. It is in the Ryanair and in the Chase Champion."

"I suppose that with the rhythm he showed there is a little more likely, the Chase Champion, but we will see the time closer."

Elsewhere with an excellent Ascot card, last season's Jessica Harrington Grand National runner-up Magic Of Light (5-2) prepared for another tilt in the world's most famous obstacle course by winning the Seas Tournament of Bet365 Grade 2 for the second year in succession.

Jessica Harrington's position could appear in Cheltenham on the way to Aintree.

With the abortion of a rookie chasing campaign, Thomas Darby (8-1) of Olly Murphy triumphantly returned to the smallest obstacles in the Handicap Handdle obstacle of Matchbook Holloway.

Gary Moore's Goshen (1-5 favorite) confirmed his Triumph Hurdle credentials with another relentless display in the first game.

Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies combined to win two of the four Grade Two awards offered at Haydock.

Stolen Silver (9-2) charged home to land the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices & # 39; Hurdle, while it was something even closer in The New One Unibet Hurdle, named in honor of the former star trained by Twiston -Davies, who claimed this award four times.

Pentland Hills sought all the money at home after clearing up after the final flight, but Twiston-Davies Junior conjured a late wave of the ultra consistent Ballyandy (5-2) to win the day by the nose.

A proud Nigel Twiston-Davies said: "He is my son, so of course I will say it, but I think he is the best horseman in the country."

"It's great to win the race of The New One, this boy (Ballyandy) is not so good, but it is good to follow him."

The launch of Sue Smith 7-1, Vintage Clouds, returned to its best level to give rider Danny Cook a fourth victory in Peter Marsh Chase.

Sam Brown (9-4), trained by Anthony Honeyball, followed a recent victory in Lingfield in style when he came home very clear in the chase of Patrick Coyne Memorial Altcar Novices in the hands of Aidan Coleman.

Willie Mullins sent a one-two-three at Sunday's Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase in Thurles, with Real Steel easily representing his favorite Footpad, with Voix Du Reve in third place.

The handler was also on the mark with Elimay in the Coolmore N.H. Sires Capri Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase and the possible contestant of Cheltenham Monkfish in the W.T. O & # 39; Grady Memorial Irish EBF Novice Hurdle.