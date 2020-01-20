Watch Jimmy Garoppolo's 11 pitches of the incredible NFC 49ers QB championship performance

%MINIFYHTML9a94ed35cafa85cc002544842454518d12% %MINIFYHTML9a94ed35cafa85cc002544842454518d13%

On the one hand, it should not be surprising that the 49ers advanced to Super Bowl 54 with the force of 285 yards on the ground in 42 attempts against the Packers in the NFC championship game, with San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo having little impact on the result.

On the other hand, in a season in which the league numbers for the pin qualification, the percentage of completion, total finishes and touchdown passes were ranked in the top five to get the highest in a single season in NFL history is absurd that the 49ers have achieved great success in the title game, while their QB completed only six passes.

The cash score attached to the San Francisco victory by 37-20 on Sunday says that Garoppolo was 6 of 8 passes for 77 yards, an average of 9.6 yards per attempt and a passer rating of 104.7. Technically he tried 11 passes, but three were canceled due to defensive penalties.

"I think I threw more (in the warm-ups)," Garoppolo joked after the game.

The 49ers are now one of three teams that have finished a playoff game with 10 pass attempts or less in the Super Bowl era, although the 1971 and 1973 Dolphins are not representatives of the pass era in which they play these 49ers.

Few pass attempts in a playoff victory – Super Bowl Era Bob Griese (MIA): 1973 AFC Champ vs OAK 6

Bob Griese (MIA): Super Bowl VIII vs WASH: 7

Bob Griese (MIA): 1971 AFC Champ vs Colts: 8

Jimmy Garoppolo (SF): 2019 NFC Champion vs GB 8 – Sportsnet statistics (@SNstats) January 20, 2020

Including Sunday's total, Garoppolo has thrown for 208 yards in two playoff games this year. Compare that to your QB counterpart in Super Bowl 54; Patrick Mahomes has launched for more yards alone in the second quarter in the victories of the Chiefs over the Texans and the Titans.

Below are the 11 pitches Garoppolo made on Sunday against the Packers, including the three that were overturned by penalties.

They illustrate the ease with which the QB crossed into the Super Bowl while running Raheem Mostert and the hurried San Francisco attack terrified Green Bay's overwhelming defense all night.

First and 10 on the 11-yard line of the 49ers; 16-yard finish to Deebo Samuel

Second and 5 in the 32 of the 49ers; 30-yard finish to Samuel

Second and 4 in the 32 of the Packers; Loss of 4 yards in a finalization against Raheem Mostert

Second and 6 in the 47 of the Packers; incomplete pass

(Game denied when roughing the pin penalty)

Second and 6 in the 28 of the Packers; incomplete pass

First and 10 in the 25 of the 49ers; incomplete pass

(Game denied for defensive pass interference penalty)

Second and 8 in the 15 of the Packers; incomplete pass

Third and 8 in the 15 of the Packers; 6-yard finish to Kendrick Bourne

First and 10 in the 27 of the 49ers; 19-yard finish to George Kittle

Third and 3 in the 47 of the Packers; incomplete pass

(Game denied for defensive pass interference penalty)

Second and 11 in the 43 of the Packers; 10-yard finish to Mostert

Some notable nuggets related to Garoppolo's passing performance:

– He did not attempt a pass in the entire third quarter (although the 49ers had only one possession in the third) and attempted only three passes in the fourth quarter. Two were completed; the only interruption was denied due to defensive pass interference.

– Between the end of the second quarter and the beginning of the quarter, he spent 24 minutes of play without attempting a pass.

"If it's working, stick with that," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said about Sunday's approach. "Our boys were running very hard. Our line came out of the ball, our backs. The 11 of our boys how they have been all year. The boys fought hard as hell. We are going to put everything in their hands."

Most likely, San Francisco needs more of Garoppolo in the Super Bowl, especially if Mahomes continues his good run. The Kansas City QB has just tied with Professional Football Hall of Fame member Kurt Warner (11) to get the most TD passes in the first four playoff games in NFL history. He did it a week after becoming the first player with at least 300 aerial yards, five touchdown passes and 50 yards on the ground in a single NFL playoff game.

Of course, the 49ers don't care how many passes Garoppolo tries or completes. They are 19-5 in their 24 starts since 2017, not including what is now a 2-0 record in the playoffs.