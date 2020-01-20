W Brom 0-1 Stoke

















1:55



The highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Stoke.

The highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Stoke.

West Brom lost the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship, as Stoke defeated them 1-0 at home on Monday night.

Tyrese Campbell scored the only goal of the game in The Hawthorns after nine minutes for the Potters, who improved greatly and moved four points away from the relegation zone with the victory.

West Brom is still the best, but the defeat marked a continuation of its alarming recent fall in form. It's only a victory in eight games now for Slaven Bilic's side and a huge advantage has been cut over the chase group. A third loss of the season leads them to be one point ahead of Leeds in second place, and five ahead of Fulham in third.

Stoke prevails in The Hawthorns

Tyrese Campbell celebrates scoring the winner for Stoke

West Brom had been driven before the game by the return to the side of the influential end Grady Diangana, but the West Ham borrower lasted less than three minutes after being forced by an injury.

Grady Diangana returned after a month for West Brom, while Ahmed Hegazi began in his defense. Stoke's boss, Michael O & # 39; Neill, made a change when Tom Ince replaced Sam Vokes.

It also went from bad to worse for the Baggies only six minutes later. A quick Stoke counterattack saw Nick Powell find Tom Ince, and he faced Campbell to end Sam Johnstone. However, the night of Campbell would also end with an injury. The striker was ejected after 26 minutes with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

And it could have been a nightmare for West Brom if referee Tim Robinson had seen Matheus Pereira's elbow on Joe Allen after 35 minutes. If VAR were in use in the Championship, the midfielder would surely have seen red.

West Brom came out in the second half with the intention of attacking, but could not really put a glove on Stoke, who had a great opportunity to double the advantage at the time of another counterattack. This time it was Allen who fed Lee Gregory, the man who replaced Campbell at the top, but could only shoot from a narrow angle.

West Brom continued to attack when Bilic threw Charlie Austin and Chris Brunt, but failed to seize a significant opportunity as Stoke stopped them for an important victory.

What the managers said …

West Brom & # 39; s Bilic slave: "We had the most crossings in the season, but we have to admit that we didn't have enough quality, and that the balls we were putting were not good enough. The boys gave everything but at the moment it's not working.

"It was a careless (goal to concede) from his first attack. It was a great blow, but we still had a lot of time to recover. But when you have so many crosses and shots, but only two in the target, I can't wait to get something out of the game . It was not good enough. "

Stoke & # 39; s Michael O & # 39; Neill: "It was a great result to come here against the top of the league team and win the game. We had to go deeper. We started well and scored a good goal, but if we had taken care of the ball a little better in the first half then maybe we would have Had some more opportunities.

"In the second half we knew we would have to defend, which we did, and I thought that the four and Jack Butland were fantastic. But I still think that we limit West Brom to not many opportunities, and that is due to the shape of the team and how we play. I think tonight we show great character. "

Match Man: Danny Batth

There was a reason why West Brom barely had a shot at target to test Jack Butland on Stoke's goal, and that was because of Batth. The defender was imperiously on Monday night, addressing, addressing and clearing everything that crossed his path.

Whats Next?

West Brom has a tough trip to West Ham in the FA Cup on Saturday, while Stoke welcomes Swansea in the Championship. Both games start at 3pm.