Vote: the best dressed star at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Another awards ceremony, another red carpet full of looks that we can't stop talking about!
Last night, the actors behind the best movies and television shows of the year gathered at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to honor each other at the SAG 2020 Awards.
With exciting moments like Jennifer Anistonwinning by The morning show Y Brad Pitt picking up some hardware (oh yes, and watching the two HUG BACKSTAGE), it was a great night, but we had been talking about it before the show started even thanks to the looks we saw on the red carpet!
First, starting with some of the handsome men, we saw Mahershala Aliimpress with a perfectly tailored suit and understand, once again, why Andrew Scott He is the ardent priest when he showed himself in a set of sand tones.
Some stars were also exhibited in black outfits, such as Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon Y Joey king, whose slippery silhouettes drew attention to the red carpet.
Meanwhile, some celebrities turned out blank, with Jennifer Aniston rocks a silky number Y Camila Mendes wearing a bright dress without shoulders.
There were also some artists who stunned with colorful dresses, such as when Catherine O & # 39; Hara fallen jaws with your sequined copper dress or Cynthia Erivo With her unique color block dress.
Also, who could look the other way? Zoë Kravitz When did you arrive with a peach dress that you combined with white gloves?
Check out the best dresses of the night below and then vote for the celebrity you think brought more to the red carpet!
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Mahershala Ali
This star is dripping with style from head to toe.
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Charlize Theron
The actress stuns with a Givenchy two-piece dress.
FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP through Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Jenny from the block brings the heat with a personalized dress by Georges Hobeika.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Sian Clifford
A boss look, for a boss star.
FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP through Getty Images
Nicole Kidman
As usual, the blonde bomb brings a glamorous old-fashioned Hollywood style to the show with a Michael Kors dress.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Jennifer Aniston
While the actress usually chooses a small black dress, this time she changed to a white dress.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Lili reinhart
The actress brings glamor in a Miu Miu dress.
Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner
Zoe Kravitz
Is not Big little lie when we say that this dress is giving us serious Audrey Hepburn you vibrate in this Oscar de la Renta dress.
FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP through Getty Images
Joey king
Is not Act when we say that this custom dress by Jason Wu is one of the best looks of the night.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Reese witherspoon
Elegant! The actress brings the heat in an asymmetrical dress from CELINE by Hedi Silmane.
FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP through Getty Images
Danai Gurira
the Black Panther star makes subtle reference to the Avengers Final Game wearing a necklace that looks a lot like Infinite Stones. Subtle, but elegant!
FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP through Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
the Harriet The star looks more beautiful than ever in this personalized Schiaparelli dress.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Darrell Britt-Gibson
Men, this is how it is done.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Jennifer Garner
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Andrew Scott
Praise the Lord! This fiery priest is serving lewks in a monochromatic pink tuxedo of Azzaro.
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Winona Ryder
In one of her most elegant looks so far, the actress finds the perfect balance between male and female with this Christian Dior SS18 dress.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Lupita Nyong & # 39; o
As always, the U.S The star stands out with a beautiful Louis Vuitton dress.
FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP through Getty Images
Kaitlyn Dever
In this Ralph Lauren dress, the star looks nothing short of Amazing.
Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner
Camila Mendes
Is Riverdale The star never looked as glamorous as in this elegant Ralph & Russo dress.
Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner
Caleb McLaughlin
Another young actor adds a touch of color in this bold and blue suit.
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Sadie sink
the Strange things Star makes a case for moles in this dress with Gucci belt.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Catherine O & # 39; Hara
Is Schitt & # 39; s Creek star try everything that shines it is gold in this Marc Jacobs SS20 resort dress.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Dakota Fanning
the Once upon a time in Hollywood The star is an emerald dream in this Valentino dress.
FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Image
Nathalie Emmanuel
Is game of Thrones The star kills the red carpet with a floral dress by Miu Miu.
Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner
Kathryn Newton
Big little lies star makes a great entry into this bright and youthful aspect of Valentino's spring / summer 2020 collection.