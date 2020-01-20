Vote: the best dressed star at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Vote: the best dressed star at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Another awards ceremony, another red carpet full of looks that we can't stop talking about!

Last night, the actors behind the best movies and television shows of the year gathered at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to honor each other at the SAG 2020 Awards.

With exciting moments like Jennifer Anistonwinning by The morning show Y Brad Pitt picking up some hardware (oh yes, and watching the two HUG BACKSTAGE), it was a great night, but we had been talking about it before the show started even thanks to the looks we saw on the red carpet!

First, starting with some of the handsome men, we saw Mahershala Aliimpress with a perfectly tailored suit and understand, once again, why Andrew Scott He is the ardent priest when he showed himself in a set of sand tones.

Some stars were also exhibited in black outfits, such as Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon Y Joey king, whose slippery silhouettes drew attention to the red carpet.

Meanwhile, some celebrities turned out blank, with Jennifer Aniston rocks a silky number Y Camila Mendes wearing a bright dress without shoulders.

There were also some artists who stunned with colorful dresses, such as when Catherine O & # 39; Hara fallen jaws with your sequined copper dress or Cynthia Erivo With her unique color block dress.

Also, who could look the other way? Zoë Kravitz When did you arrive with a peach dress that you combined with white gloves?

Check out the best dresses of the night below and then vote for the celebrity you think brought more to the red carpet!

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Mahershala Ali

This star is dripping with style from head to toe.

Charlize Theron, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020, SAG Awards

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Charlize Theron

The actress stuns with a Givenchy two-piece dress.

Jennifer Lopez, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP through Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Jenny from the block brings the heat with a personalized dress by Georges Hobeika.

Sian Clifford, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Sian Clifford

A boss look, for a boss star.

Nicole Kidman, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP through Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

As usual, the blonde bomb brings a glamorous old-fashioned Hollywood style to the show with a Michael Kors dress.

Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston

While the actress usually chooses a small black dress, this time she changed to a white dress.

Lili Reinhart, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Lili reinhart

The actress brings glamor in a Miu Miu dress.

Zoe Kravitz, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner

Zoe Kravitz

Is not Big little lie when we say that this dress is giving us serious Audrey Hepburn you vibrate in this Oscar de la Renta dress.

Joey King, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP through Getty Images

Joey king

Is not Act when we say that this custom dress by Jason Wu is one of the best looks of the night.

Reese Witherspoon, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Reese witherspoon

Elegant! The actress brings the heat in an asymmetrical dress from CELINE by Hedi Silmane.

Danai Gurira, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP through Getty Images

Danai Gurira

the Black Panther star makes subtle reference to the Avengers Final Game wearing a necklace that looks a lot like Infinite Stones. Subtle, but elegant!

Cynthia Erivo, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP through Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

the Harriet The star looks more beautiful than ever in this personalized Schiaparelli dress.

Darrell Britt-Gibson, Screen Actors Guild 2020 Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Darrell Britt-Gibson

Men, this is how it is done.

Jennifer Garner, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Jennifer Garner

Andrew Scott, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Andrew Scott

Praise the Lord! This fiery priest is serving lewks in a monochromatic pink tuxedo of Azzaro.

Winona Ryder, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Winona Ryder

In one of her most elegant looks so far, the actress finds the perfect balance between male and female with this Christian Dior SS18 dress.

Lupita Nyong & # 39; o, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Lupita Nyong & # 39; o

As always, the U.S The star stands out with a beautiful Louis Vuitton dress.

Kaitlyn Dever, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP through Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever

In this Ralph Lauren dress, the star looks nothing short of Amazing.

Camila Mendes, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner

Camila Mendes

Is Riverdale The star never looked as glamorous as in this elegant Ralph & Russo dress.

Caleb McLaughlin, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner

Caleb McLaughlin

Another young actor adds a touch of color in this bold and blue suit.

Sadie Sink, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Sadie sink

the Strange things Star makes a case for moles in this dress with Gucci belt.

Catherine O & # 39; Hara, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Catherine O & # 39; Hara

Is Schitt & # 39; s Creek star try everything that shines it is gold in this Marc Jacobs SS20 resort dress.

Dakota Fanning, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Dakota Fanning

the Once upon a time in Hollywood The star is an emerald dream in this Valentino dress.

Nathalie Emmanuel, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Image

Nathalie Emmanuel

Is game of Thrones The star kills the red carpet with a floral dress by Miu Miu.

Kathryn Newton, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner

Kathryn Newton

Big little lies star makes a great entry into this bright and youthful aspect of Valentino's spring / summer 2020 collection.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here