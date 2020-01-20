Vote: the best dressed star at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Another awards ceremony, another red carpet full of looks that we can't stop talking about!

Last night, the actors behind the best movies and television shows of the year gathered at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to honor each other at the SAG 2020 Awards.

With exciting moments like Jennifer Anistonwinning by The morning show Y Brad Pitt picking up some hardware (oh yes, and watching the two HUG BACKSTAGE), it was a great night, but we had been talking about it before the show started even thanks to the looks we saw on the red carpet!

First, starting with some of the handsome men, we saw Mahershala Aliimpress with a perfectly tailored suit and understand, once again, why Andrew Scott He is the ardent priest when he showed himself in a set of sand tones.

Some stars were also exhibited in black outfits, such as Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon Y Joey king, whose slippery silhouettes drew attention to the red carpet.