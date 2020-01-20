Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool's defensive improvement is due to a collective effort | Soccer news





Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson are part of an excellent Liverpool defense

Virgil van Dijk insists that he and his central partner Joe Gomez cannot take full credit for Liverpool's recent defensive improvement.

Sunday's 2-0 victory over Manchester United, which extended the Reds' lead at the top of the Premier League to 16 points with one game in hand, was their seventh consecutive clean sheet in all competitions.

Van Dijk and Gómez appeared in six of those games, both of them were left without the FA Cup victory over Everton, and since Gomez entered the team as a regular starter on December 14, his record is eight clean sheets in nine games .

However, the Dutch captain insists that it is a collective effort.

2:59 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Liverpool's victory over Manchester United in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Liverpool's victory over Manchester United in the Premier League.

"Everyone is involved in that. We have a fantastic goalkeeper, the sides doing their job, our midfielders and stars obviously in front, so it's something collective," said Van Dijk.

"But obviously, as defenders, we are very happy to keep the sheets clean because we all know that if we keep a clean sheet there is a great chance to win the game, so it is a good feeling."

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 61 league games and need only 10 more wins to get their first title in 30 years.

But for Van Dijk and his teammates, everything goes on as usual.

10:12 Jurgen Klopp sits down with Sky Sports reporter Vinny O & # 39; Connor to reflect on management's challenges. Jurgen Klopp sits down with Sky Sports reporter Vinny O & # 39; Connor to reflect on management's challenges.

"We cannot deny that we are in a good situation, but we don't get carried away."

"These things mean nothing at the moment, just at the end of the season. Hopefully it means something at the end of the season."

"We all know why we are doing it. We all know why we work so hard for each other. I think the best thing about this is that we are always trying to find a way."

"It will never be easy, we all know it, but I think the good thing is that we know it will never be easy for you to adapt to certain situations."

"We also know that there will be problems in the games, we know that there will be difficult moments in the games, but if you are ready to face them, it will be a little easier."

Liverpool's next challenge to invincibility comes in Wolves on Thursday.

"They give everyone a great test. Massive respect for them, how they play and how they are doing right now," said the Dutchman.

"Good team, fantastic coach. It will always be difficult. They showed it against everyone who is already in the league. We have to be ready again."