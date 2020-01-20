Vincent Kompany faces Anderlecht fans over the flare launched against Simon Mignolet | Soccer news

















Anderlecht player-manager Vincent Kompany faced his own fans after they threw a sparkler at Club Brujas goalkeeper Simon Mignolet. (Credit: @RoyalBelgianFA)

Anderlecht captain Vincent Kompany angrily faced his own fans for throwing a flare at Simon Mignolet during his match against Club Brugge on Sunday.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper, Mignolet, was preparing to launch a goal kick when Anderlecht's supporters threw a flare in his direction.

He was visibly surprised by the incident and covered his face when the flare ignited in front of him.

Kompany quickly ran to the other end of the field and protested towards his own fans while offering sympathy to his international teammate.

The Department of Professional Referees of Belgium praised Kompany's behavior.

Anderlecht de Kompany lost the game 2-1 at home despite taking the lead and being ninth in the top Belgian category.

