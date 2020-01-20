Video of DaBaby allegedly assaulting hotel employee surfaces online!

A video of rapper DaBabby allegedly assaulting a hotel employee appeared online, but DaBaby says he had a good reason to pressure the employee.

TMZ obtained the video, which shows DaBaby leaving a Beverly Hills hotel as an employee, who was looking for an autograph of the rapper, followed. The rapper "Suge,quot; rejected him.

Then DaBaby is seen pushing the employee in a chair and hitting him several times in the temple.

DaBaby jumped on Instagram to say she responded that way because her daughter was with him. He says he was actually holding his 2-year-old daughter at the time the employee was trying to get images of him, and he feared for his safety, since any employee post would alert the public about where he was staying.

In 2019, the rapper had several brushes with fans and with the police. Earlier this year, he was arrested and detained in Miami after he allegedly assaulted a concert promoter who changed him.