Video of DaBaby allegedly assaulting hotel employee surfaces online!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6
Logo

A video of rapper DaBabby allegedly assaulting a hotel employee appeared online, but DaBaby says he had a good reason to pressure the employee.

TMZ obtained the video, which shows DaBaby leaving a Beverly Hills hotel as an employee, who was looking for an autograph of the rapper, followed. The rapper "Suge,quot; rejected him.

Then DaBaby is seen pushing the employee in a chair and hitting him several times in the temple.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here