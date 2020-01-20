Vic Mensa arrested for possession of brass knuckles in California

WENN / Avalon

The Chicago rapper is reportedly arrested by a police officer after being caught making an unsafe turn while riding a motorcycle around Glendale before the prohibited object was found with him.

Vic Mensa He had a friction with the law when he was in California. The rapper was reportedly arrested in Glendale for having a pair of brass knuckles.

Police sources tell TMZ that punk rocker was riding a motorcycle, but then he was caught by the police making an unsafe turn. A police officer then stopped the musician before slapping him at some point during the stop.

Apparently, a pair of brass knuckles were found in Vic's pants pocket. Bad news for him, the object is among those banned in California. That led him to be signed for serious possession of brass knuckles.

He was later released after posting a $ 20,000 bonus.

This comes after he took rap music to the task after the death of his fellow star born in Chicago, WRLD juice. "I think that, as members of the hip-hop community, we must take responsibility for the things we say. We need to recognize that what we talk influences children," Vic told the media.

"Then, when we are constantly pressing a message of lean and Percocets and Xans, we are polluting the minds of young people. We have a responsibility to deliver them in a real way," he continued. "It doesn't mean they can't talk about their real life and the things that are happening, but I think we should begin to hold each other and ourselves accountable for our glorification of the drug culture, 100 percent. That's exactly what is "Anything else, it is parasitic for our people just to act like shit to be thin all the time."

"And when we see that these things happen to young brothers, like resting in peace, juice. Too early, 21 years. And rap is the culprit."