Vic Mensa arrested for felony possession of brass knuckles!

Vic Mensa has not had a great start to the year, according to reports, as the rapper was arrested earlier this month for possession of brass knuckles.

According to TMZ, Mensa was driving a motorcycle in Glendale, California, earlier this month, when police saw him making an unsafe turn. When the police stopped him, they searched him and found the brass knuckles in his pocket.

The "fist-loading weapon,quot; is illegal in the state of California.

Mensa was signed for serious possession of brass knuckles, and was later released after posting a $ 20,000 bond.

Mensa made headlines in December after blaming rappers who glorify drug use for the death of fellow rapper Juice Wrld.

"I think that, as members of the Hip Hop community, we must take responsibility for the things we say," he said. "We need to recognize that the shit we are talking about influences children. So, when we are constantly pressing a message of lean and Percocets and Xans, we are polluting the minds of young people. We have a responsibility to give them in a real way."