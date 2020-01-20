Home Entertainment Vic Mensa arrested for felony possession of brass knuckles!

Vic Mensa has not had a great start to the year, according to reports, as the rapper was arrested earlier this month for possession of brass knuckles.

According to TMZ, Mensa was driving a motorcycle in Glendale, California, earlier this month, when police saw him making an unsafe turn. When the police stopped him, they searched him and found the brass knuckles in his pocket.

The "fist-loading weapon,quot; is illegal in the state of California.

