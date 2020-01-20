USA: Fear of violence takes over Virginia before the pro-gun rally | USA news

%MINIFYHTMLda84c8ba4579677555a407cd3f29d83a12% %MINIFYHTMLda84c8ba4579677555a407cd3f29d83a13%

The state of Virginia, United States, is preparing for a pro-gun demonstration on Monday that experts and political leaders warn that it could fall into violence.

The demonstration, announced by its organizers as a peaceful event to pressure lawmakers to protect the Second Amendment, is expected to attract dozens of militia groups to the capital of the state of Richmond, according to social networks and group statements .

"We have received credible information from our law enforcement agencies about threats of violence around the demonstration scheduled for Monday, January 20," said Virginia Democratic Governor Ralph Northam.

"This includes an extremist rhetoric similar to what had been seen before major incidents, such as Charlottesville in 2017," he tweeted, referring to the demonstration of white supremacists from Virginia in which a neo-Nazi rammed his car against a group of anti-racist protesters, killing the 32-year-old anti-racist protester Heather Heyer.

Fences and magnetometers are placed around Capitol Square for the anticipated pro-weapons demonstration at the Virginia State Capitol (Steve Helber / AP Photo)

Citing threats, Northam declared a state of emergency in the state capital that bans all weapons from the Capitol grounds from Friday to Tuesday.

Virginia and gun control

The "Lobby Day,quot; in favor of weapons is an annual event during which groups in favor of weapons head to the Virginia Capitol grounds to pressure their state legislators. This year's event, effectively backed by President Donald Trump, occurs when the state legislature and now Democratic governor seek to push for new arms control measures.

These measures include limits on purchases of short arms, background checks for transfers of firearms and allowing local governments to ban weapons in parks and other public spaces.

The three bills were passed by the state Senate last week and could be voted in the House of Delegates as soon as this week. Other bills are being considered, including the so-called "red flag,quot; bill, which would allow law enforcement and lawyers to seek emergency orders to confiscate or block the sale of firearms to anyone who is Consider "a substantial risk of injury to yourself or others." .

Democrats say the move will make residents safer.

"The legislation we are offering is to keep weapons out of prohibitive hands," Northam told local media. "It's very simple. They are constitutional and support the Second Amendment."

But Republicans and arms rights groups say the measures violate the right to bear arms.

"His second amendment is under a very serious attack on the Great Community of Virginia," Trump tweeted last week.

Arms control measures have led more than 100 local municipalities to designate themselves as "sanctuary,quot; cities where they say no new laws will apply.

Although the leaders of the Virginia Citizens' Defense League (VCDL), the organizers of Monday's "Lobby Day,quot; insist that the day will be a "peaceful event," they have welcomed the presence of militia groups.

"We welcome our brothers and sisters in the militia to be part of making the day a success," said VCDL President Philip Van Cleave, who previously said he was proud to be labeled "extremist."

Philip VanCleave gestures during the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting at the Capitol in Richmond, Virginia (Steve Helber / AP Photo)

Among the groups that are expected to attend are the Oath Keepers, who have been labeled an "extremist group,quot; driven by the conspiracy rhetoric of the vigilance group of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

"We like to see so many members attend this event or see the membership leave and exercise their first amendment rights in matters of second amendment that are taking place in the state legislature and other unconstitutional laws that the state is trying to enact." The Virginia branch of the Oath Keepers said on its website.

At least 30 other militia groups, including Virginia Militia and others from outside the state, have also promised to attend Monday's event, the SPLC said, causing fears of a repeat, or worse, of the 2017 Charlottesville rally.

"It cannot fail to state how problematic the issue of weapons is in this country, and that is in the entire political spectrum," said SPLC senior research analyst Howard Graves, adding that the tension increases even more within the " extremist movement. "

"It's something that is really integrated into the DNA of American extremists," Graves told Al Jazeera.

Early on Monday morning, dozens of gun rights activists and members of the militias began queuing outside the Capitol grounds. According to local media, many were armed, but police reiterated that arms bearers would not be allowed in the Capitol.

Growth of the militia movement.

After deadly clashes in the 1990s, including the Ruby Ridge clash in 1992 in Idaho and the failed siege in Waco, Texas, the following year, the broader militia movement was deployed across the country.

The SPLC documented an increase in the number of militia groups and activities after the election of former President Barack Obama, the country's first African-American president.

Although the number of anti-government groups, including militias, declined in 2018, Graves said the SPLC was surprised "that after the Republican victory we saw that militia groups are still really active."

"One of the things that I think we can attribute is This is a really deep and penetrating sense within the country that manifested itself in large part of President Trump's rhetoric during the 2016 campaign on how the United States had been usurped by foreign invaders, which really led to anti-immigrant rhetoric, "he said. .

Trump has made an offensive against immigration a centerpiece of his presidency and reelection campaign. After the attack on Charlottesville, the president blamed "both sides,quot; for the violence.

Graves added that militia groups tend to explain the contradiction of their anti-government stance, but they support Trump by saying "whatever he is doing is better for the swamp and the deep state."

Police administer a security checkpoint to access the lands of the Virginia State Capitol before gun rights defenders and militia members meet in Richmond, Virginia (Jim Urquhart / Reuters)

Last week, six men linked to The Base, a neo-Nazi collective, were arrested in three states on charges ranging from conspiring to kill anti-fascists to transporting a firearm and ammunition with the intention of committing a serious crime. Authorities said they believed that at least three of the members were going to the demonstration on Monday in Virginia, with the intention of committing acts of violence.

Those threats, along with trends in how militia violence often manifests, have led analysts to express concerns about a potentially volatile situation on Monday.

"What is important to keep in mind is that most of the militia violence is a bit different from the large amount of white nationalist violence," said Shane Burley, author of the book Fascism Today. "It tends to go on when they have a large number of recruits and do quite well instead of white nationalist violence, which tends to be … a desperate act."

Burley explained that it is difficult to predict exactly what will happen in Virginia on Monday, but "gun bans are the number one thing that will cause (militia) radical behavior every time."

Faced with the potential for violence, arms control groups canceled their annual vigil for victims of armed violence.

"It is with great regret that I am announcing the cancellation of the annual Vigil and Advocacy Day of Martin Luther King," said Lori Haas, director of the Coalition to stop armed violence.

"Citizens representing the overwhelming majority of Virginians cannot pressure their officials for credible threats to their security," Hass said in a statement.

Militia supporters argue that they will exercise their First Amendment rights on Monday, a claim Haas dismissed. "This is a large-scale rejection of our democratic elections," he said. "This is the mafia rule. It is a serious threat to our democracy."