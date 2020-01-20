Union leader emerges as the public face of the French strike

PARIS – The calculation of the longest transport strike in France has not yet begun, even when the action itself is losing strength. On Monday, the national rail company said the traffic was "almost normal,quot; in much of its network, although the strike has not officially ended.
But when the winners and losers are counted, a man previously consigned to political death will have to be counted among the living: Philippe Martínez, the combative chief of the country's most militant union.
Behind his giant mustache, Mr. Martinez, a former communist who runs the oldest union in France, the C.G.T., or the General Confederation of Workers, It has become the public face of the strike, which it has used to revive a dying trade union movement that was overthrowing members.
It has risen as the counterpoint to President Emmanuel Macron and his favorable vision for business in France. He is omnipresent on television and radio. Its giant image plasters the walls of the news kiosks of the city. It is visible at the head of weeks of marches through Paris. It appears at early morning rallies to keep the strikers mobilized.
Mr. Martínez has been Mr. No of the strike aimed at stopping Mr. Macron's ambition to reform France's pension system. It has not been for Mr. Macron's pension plan, not for the concessions offered by the government, not for the conciliatory gestures of the more moderate trade unionists.
He has said at all times that he wants nothing less than total government surrender. He will not get it. But the strike has already given new energy to a trade union movement that was affected last year by Yellow Vest protests, which shook Macron's presidency even when they ignored organized workers.
The strike also, according to Martinez's calculations, forced some important government concessions as he prepares to formally present his pension reform at a cabinet meeting on Friday.
Martinez argues that the numerous capitulations of the French government would never have happened if he had not kept tens of thousands of his people on the streets, week after week. The strike is now in its second month, the longest in the country's recent history.
In the course of it, the government has delayed the age of onset of planned pension changes by 12 years, only those born after 1975 should worry, and created at least nine exceptions to its so-called "universal,quot; plan. It has restored, for now, the lowest retirement age in Europe. Mr. Martínez claims the credit.
"It is thanks to the mobilizations that we have achieved for all of us," Martínez said in an interview in his office at C.G.T., an extensive brutalist complex of glass and concrete on the roadside surrounding Paris.
Martinez, pushing the strike forward, has become one of Macron's biggest headaches. He and his union have successfully played Mr. Macron's past as a banker to raise fears, erroneous, that the president is planning to redo the current French distribution pension system in the market, American-style, 401 (k) similar accounts.
On Friday night, Mr. Macron was booed by the pension reform protesters when he left the Paris theater with his wife, and had to be taken quickly. His favorite restaurant, La Rotonde, on the left bank, was partially set on fire the same night by incendiaries. The echoes of the violent yellow vest that shook France are resurfacing.
Mr. Martínez has not promoted these new acts of wild defiance. But he doesn't apologize for putting his people on the streets. Almost swallowed by his canvas sack, frowning, he buzzes around the protesters, stopping to talk to anyone who approaches him in the marches that have paralyzed Paris.
A world away at the Elysee Palace, Macron has retained a kind of Olympic calm, seldom deigned to comment on the strike or the changes he is determined to push.
"There have always been strikes on these issues," Macron told a group of curious people last week in the southern city of Pau.
Instead of pension rights adapted to professions and trades, carved for decades, "we have to build a world where rights are linked to the person," said the president.
The conflict "has caused this kind of confrontation between a very personal exercise of power and a social movement driven mainly by the C.G.T.," said Stéphane Sirot, a well-known historian of French labor.
"Labor-capital relations in France are very much based on the conflict," said Sirot. "And historically it has been the C.G.T. that has embodied this conflict."
Martinez has become a minor celebrity on television, but nobody cares about him in the marches. Some shout: "We are with you, Philippe!"
To a group of protesters who approached him by a cold last Saturday at the beginning of a march in eastern Paris, he simply said: "Look, we put a project on the table, we only increase people's salaries. It is the best way ".
The government has already been forced to promise increases to underpaid teachers, another striking group, which will add $ 1,000 gross per month. It is unlikely that others will be so lucky.
The strike is ending. Much of the Paris Metro is working again. But this son of a Spanish immigrant mother, who became a former supply chain specialist at Renault, still has an office there, is claiming a kind of victory.
His father fought in the International Brigades in the Spanish Civil War, against Franco. He will not discuss whether his break with the communists had an ideological component.
"In the C.G.T., we like to speak in concrete realities," he said. “Why has life expectancy increased? It's because we work less. We say you have to heal the work. "
Analysts do not disagree with Mr. Martínez's assessment of the current confrontation. "It has certainly put the wind in its sails, especially compared to the period of the yellow vests," said a C.G.T. historian, Michel Dreyfus.
"They got some victories, of course," said Sirot, the labor historian. "There have been concessions, and concessions would not have been made if there had not been this strike."
Even so, he said, Mr. Martinez's uncompromising position would make it difficult for him to go on strike as a winner.
But the union leader says he is not worried about winners and losers. He thinks he has made his point.
"Actually, what we are in is a debate about two conceptions of society," he said in the interview. “It's not about egos. It is a government that wants to radically transform the history of France. "
Macron "has a vision that is very Anglo-Saxon," he said. “His model is British or American, a really different vision, very individualistic. You must manage on your own.
C.G.T.'s vision said: invoking the word "solidarity,quot;, which was among its founding creeds: It is "whatever happens, the community will be there to help you out of it."
In the Macron model, "you only recover what you have put in," Martinez said. "But if you don't put anything on, what are you supposed to do, sleep outside?"
"There are many of these young minor government ministers running, giving us lessons in morality," he said, frowning.