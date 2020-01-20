Union leader emerges as the public face of the French strike

PARIS – The calculation of the longest transport strike in France has not yet begun, even when the action itself is losing strength. On Monday, the national rail company said the traffic was "almost normal,quot; in much of its network, although the strike has not officially ended.

But when the winners and losers are counted, a man previously consigned to political death will have to be counted among the living: Philippe Martínez, the combative chief of the country's most militant union.

Behind his giant mustache, Mr. Martinez, a former communist who runs the oldest union in France, the C.G.T., or the General Confederation of Workers, It has become the public face of the strike, which it has used to revive a dying trade union movement that was overthrowing members.

It has risen as the counterpoint to President Emmanuel Macron and his favorable vision for business in France. He is omnipresent on television and radio. Its giant image plasters the walls of the news kiosks of the city. It is visible at the head of weeks of marches through Paris. It appears at early morning rallies to keep the strikers mobilized.