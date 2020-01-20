Uber sells food delivery business in India

MUMBAI, India – Uber, in its latest move to abandon businesses that lose money, agreed on Tuesday to sell its food delivery business in India to Zomato, a local competitor, in exchange for 9.99 percent of the new Indian company .

All service delivery drivers, known as Uber Eats, and basic customer information, including their phone numbers and order history, will be transferred to Zomato, the companies said. In addition, the Uber application will send Indian users to Zomato for six months when they click on the "Get food delivery,quot; button.

Uber has faced increased pressure from investors to make a profit, and spent much of 2019 reducing costs and laying off employees after a disappointing initial public offering last May. While its food delivery service, Uber Eats, has grown rapidly, it faces aggressive competition worldwide, and the company has been forced to spend a lot on subsidies and promotional offers to win new users.