Uber sells food delivery business in India

MUMBAI, India – Uber, in its latest move to abandon businesses that lose money, agreed on Tuesday to sell its food delivery business in India to Zomato, a local competitor, in exchange for 9.99 percent of the new Indian company .
All service delivery drivers, known as Uber Eats, and basic customer information, including their phone numbers and order history, will be transferred to Zomato, the companies said. In addition, the Uber application will send Indian users to Zomato for six months when they click on the "Get food delivery,quot; button.
Uber has faced increased pressure from investors to make a profit, and spent much of 2019 reducing costs and laying off employees after a disappointing initial public offering last May. While its food delivery service, Uber Eats, has grown rapidly, it faces aggressive competition worldwide, and the company has been forced to spend a lot on subsidies and promotional offers to win new users.
By selling Uber Eats in India to Zomato, Uber can reduce losses while participating in a new company valued at $ 3.55 billion this month. Uber will continue to operate its transportation business in the country, where it competes with a local rival, Ola.
The two local food delivery leaders in India, Zomato and Swiggy, were already well established and together they controlled about 80 percent of the food delivery market. Zomato said the deal will add Uber's 10 million monthly food orders to its own 40 million, giving it a slight advantage over Swiggy. In particular, the acquisition will strengthen Zomato's position in southern India, Swiggy's fortress.
Uber Eats never managed to attract many restaurants or customers in India, despite the company's transportation business. There was little synergy between the two companies, since the delivery of food in India is done by motorcycle couriers, while the trips are mainly made in cars.
During the first three quarters of 2019, Uber Eats in India accounted for 3 percent of the gross Eats reserve worldwide and at least 25 percent of its adjusted operating losses, according to a person with knowledge of finances who was not Authorized to speak in public.
Dara Khosrowshahi, executive director of Uber, told investors at a conference call in November that he planned to make Uber Eats the primary or secondary food delivery service in each city where he operates. If the plan failed, "we will seek to get rid or leave the market," he said.
Uber has recently ceded ground in several of the international markets where it operates. He pulled Uber Eats from South Korea in September and sold his transportation business in Southeast Asia to a local competitor in 2018.
Last March, Uber bought its biggest competitor in the Middle East, Careem, as a hedge against the competition there. That agreement has been approved by regulators in most Careem markets.
For Zomato, buying the Uber Eats business in India will help him compete against Swiggy. Both companies have been raising money from investors, and burning much of it, while fighting for the small orders that dominate India's food delivery market.
Zomato started in 2008 as an online guide that scanned restaurant menus. He later added reviews and reservation features, and more recently, food delivery, which is now the core of his business. Its investors include Ant Financial, which added $ 150 million to the Zomato coffers in a fundraising round this month.
To increase revenue, Zomato started a loyalty program in 2017 called Zomato Gold that offered diners free purchase and purchase offers in thousands of restaurants. The program, which was very popular, was initially limited to food in person, but then extended to delivery.
Last year, hundreds of restaurants left the program in a coordinated campaign, citing large losses. The industry is still fighting Zomato and other food delivery services for what restaurateurs see as a culture of great discounts that restaurant owners finally pay.
Vindu Goel reported from Mumbai, India, and Kate Conger from San Francisco.