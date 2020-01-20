U.S. Marines UU. Do non-lethal weapons training exercises in Kuwait – Defense Blog

U.S. Marine Corps Task Force Crisis Response with Special Purpose. UU. – The Central Command has announced that the Marines conducted non-lethal weapons training exercises in Kuwait.

In view of the latest tense protests at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, the US Marines. UU. With the 7th Marine Corps, assigned to the Special Purpose Air and Maritime Task Force – Crisis Response – The Central Command conducted a non-lethal weapons training exercise, January 18, 2020.

During an exercise, the Marines fired a 12-caliber Mossberg 590A1 shotgun and threw non-lethal grenades.

The non-lethal weapons course provides basic instruction and knowledge of the characteristics, employment, politics and applications of non-lethal weapons in a wide variety of military operations.

The final exercise was a riot control exercise that included an aggressive opposition force that would try to attack, injure and rob the Marines.