Twitter reacts to Kenia Moore's wig from & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Star!

During the Sunday night episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, viewers were surprised when cast member Tanya Sam revealed Kenya Moore's wig.

Kenya left Toronto, but then sent a text message to Tanya and asked if she could bring a package she had left at the hotel back to the United States with her. Tanya picked up the reception box, but distrusted crossing the border with the box without knowing the contents of it. He opened it to discover both a phone charger and a wig.

Porsha had revealed that Kenya buys her wigs online with an alias. Most of the women in the program have worn wigs at some point, but Kenya has always claimed that she only wears her natural hair, so this secret is huge!

"Oh, I'm going to TMZ!" A cheerful Marlo shouted when Kandi tried to calm the other ladies.

And this is how Twitter reacted to the surprising discovery:

Here is the answer from Kenya: