Home Entertainment Twitter reacts to Kenia Moore's wig from & # 39; RHOA &...

Twitter reacts to Kenia Moore's wig from & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Star!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

During the Sunday night episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, viewers were surprised when cast member Tanya Sam revealed Kenya Moore's wig.

Kenya left Toronto, but then sent a text message to Tanya and asked if she could bring a package she had left at the hotel back to the United States with her. Tanya picked up the reception box, but distrusted crossing the border with the box without knowing the contents of it. He opened it to discover both a phone charger and a wig.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©