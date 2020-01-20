TSRSports: Coco Gauff defeats Venus Williams in the first round of the Australian Open

Coco Gauff is definitely leaving his mark on the world of tennis, and on Monday he had another memorable game when he beat his idol, Venus Williams, during the first round of the Australian Open. She reflected on the moment and said: "1S T win, beat my idol, Australian crowds, great day. "

If everyone remembers, Coco and Venus made headlines after she defeated Venus in Wimbledon last summer. This time, he had another victory against Venus, this time winning 7-6, 6-3.

According to ESPNVenus commented on Coco's growth since last year and said: "He clearly wants it, works very hard, is extremely mature for his age." I think the sky is the limit for her. "

Coco, who is 15 years old, also commented on his growth and said: “I feel that my mentality has changed since the US Open. UU. US Open, I feel I was at the limit in every game just because everyone was talking about the US Open before Wimbledon finished. Then I knew that was the following. "

She continued: “I think I realized that I needed to play my game, not worry about what people think of me. At the end of the day, I had three good games, both the US Open and Wimbledon. I think I still have much more to become one of those big names. I feel that I still have a lot to improve. "

Coco is scheduled to face Barbora Strycova in the second round, and is very likely to face Naomi Osaka, who is the defending champion, in the third round.

Congratulations to Coco Gauff for his victory.

Again in December, both Coco and Serena Williams worked with Mike Tyson as they prepared for the current tennis season.

