Trump's trial of political judgment: his questions, answered | Ukraine

Washington DC – President Donald Trump has become the third president in the history of the United States to face a political trial in the Senate.

The House of Representatives voted last week to send two articles of political trial against Trump for abuse of power related to his dealings with Ukraine and the obstruction of Congress for his refusal to participate in the political trial investigation.

Plus:

The 100 senators will sit as jurors at the trial while the House seeks to prosecute his case for Trump's conviction and expulsion for "misdemeanors and misdemeanors." The president's lawyers will offer a defense.

Here are answers to five questions that many have asked about the process and what the Trump trial means:

1. What is the atmosphere in Washington on Capitol Hill? Across the United States?

The mood in the Senate chamber on Thursday when the political trial began with 99 of the 100 senators present was extraordinarily bleak, even deadly silent, a stark contrast to when the chamber votes on legislative matters. A senator was absent due to a family emergency.

Senators must remain in their assigned seats without speaking during the trial, under "penalty of imprisonment," according to an eighteenth-century rule.

TRUMP APPROVAL UPDATE The investigation focused on a call between Trump and the president of Ukraine in which Trump requested an investigation into the Bidens. Trump also wanted an investigation into a conspiracy theory about the 2016 elections.

At the time of the call, Trump was withholding $ 391 million in Ukrainian military aid and conditioned a White House meeting on the probes, according to witnesses. Trump denies having done anything wrong.

Trump was accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Everyone stood up when John Roberts, the president of the Supreme Court of Justice, entered the chamber in a black judicial robe and took an oath to administer impartial justice.

Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he heard audible drinks from other senators on both sides as the president of the Supreme Court ascended to the days of the Senate.

Senators were called individually in front of the chamber one by one to sign an oath of impartiality.

The president of the Supreme Court of the United States, John Roberts, swears in senators during the procedural start of the trial trial of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, in this video capture of the video filmed in the Senate Chamber in the United States Capitol (TV / Brochure / Reuters of the United States Senate)

A senator said he had the feeling of a pit in his stomach. Another said he could feel the weight of the story on his shoulders.

Outside the Senate chamber, the partisan division reigned as the main voices of both sides turned their cases for or against the president.

The country itself is heavily divided between Democratic and Republican voters on whether Trump should be removed from office, according to recent polls.

Most Americans are aware of the accusation and say they are paying at least some attention, although it is not the obsession in all parts of the country that is in Washington, DC.

2. Why did the Democrats vote to dismiss, even though the result in the Senate is an almost certain acquittal?

There are several motivations behind the impulse of the Democrats to dismiss, which began almost as soon as the Democrats regained control of the US House of Representatives. UU. In 2018.

The obvious big one is political. The control of the White House, the Senate and the House will be determined in the next elections.

Even if the majority of Republicans in the Senate surround a defense around their president and vote to acquit them, the Democrats are betting that the political trial will harm Trump and his Republican allies politically.

Another motivation is institutional. Trump has refused to cooperate with the House Democrats not only in political trial, but essentially in everything.

Congress closely protects its oversight responsibilities and Trump's attitude has been provocative. Hence the obstruction of the office of Congress.

The president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, is surrounded by the administrators of the House of Representatives and the chairmen of the committees while signing the two articles of political trial for the president of the United States, Donald Trump, before send them to the Senate during an absorption ceremony (Leah Millis / Reuters)

If you also remember, the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, waited to initiate a political trial investigation for months, despite the growing pressure within her caucus.

She said she could no longer wait after reporting complaints about Trump's dealings with Ukraine and the management of the Trump administration.

"The actions taken to date by the president have seriously violated the (United States) Constitution," Pelosi said in September, adding that "nobody is above the law."

For many members of Congress, Trump's accusation is an expression of both personal and political disapproval. Trump's style of government has been gross and divisive, sometimes mixed with overt racism, arrogance and misinformed distortions. That has invited animus.

3. Will there be Republican defections? What happens within the Democratic party?

At this point, many Republicans are unlikely to vote to condemn Trump for articles of political trial, although that could change if witnesses are called and more facts are revealed.

Republicans control the Senate by a 53-47 majority over Democrats and independents, which means that only four Republican defections would be needed to give Democrats control over how the trial proceeds.

So far, only three Republicans have expressed their willingness to side with the Democrats on the issue of calling witnesses, including Senators Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine.

Senate Democrats seem somewhat united in the political trial. A Democratic senator who is in a particular political dilemma is Doug Jones of Alabama, a state where Trump is popular. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, another state where Trump maintains high levels of support, has said he has not decided whether to vote to condemn Trump.

Another Democrat to watch is Kyrsten Sinema, who has drawn a fiercely nonpartisan path in the Senate and represents a conservative state in Arizona.

4. What effect will a Senate trial have on Trump's popularity, legacy and 2020 prospects?

That remains an open question, since Trump could still be re-elected for another four-year term in November.

The president of the House of Representatives, Pelosi, says that the impeachment of the House, even if Trump is not convicted by the Senate, is already a permanent stain in his presidency.

President Donald Trump reacts after speaking during a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio (Tony Dejak / AP Photo)

Trump's approval rating has been consistently low throughout his presidency so far, hovering around 42 percent according to polls, worse than any president since Jimmy Carter, who only served one term.

The political trial will give Democrats several weeks of nationally televised procedures to prove that Trump despises the United States Constitution and is not fit for office.

Trump plans to counter Democratic messages by attending the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, this week and emphasizing the strength of the US economy, his best argument for reelection of American voters.

5. What is the probability that witnesses will be called during the Senate trial?

Witnesses are likely to be summoned during the trial, although the White House has been working with Republican leaders to try to avoid it.

Democrats are framing the issue of calling witnesses an option between a "fair trial,quot; and a "cover-up,quot; and they are politically pressing vulnerable Republicans.

Former national security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC (Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Photo)

Witnesses were summoned in the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton in 1999 and several Republicans have expressed their willingness to listen to witnesses in Trump's case.

Former national security adviser John Bolton, who refused to be interviewed by investigators during the House of Representatives political trial investigation, said he would be willing to testify before the Senate.

Bolton has first-hand knowledge of how Trump orchestrated the pressure campaign on Ukraine to announce Bidens investigations.

Other possible witnesses that Democrats want to hear include; Mick Mulvaney, acting chief of staff, Robert Blair, Mulvaney's chief advisor, and Michael Duffey, a senior White House budget officer. Trump prevented them from appearing before the House's political trial investigation.

Another potential witness is Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian-born businessman who was working with Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, for Ukrainians to announce Biden investigations. Parnas delivered text messages and emails to the House of Representatives investigators and said in interviews with the media that he would appreciate the opportunity to testify.

Some Republicans, on the other hand, have said they may want to listen to Biden's son, Hunter, who was a board member of a Ukrainian gas company.