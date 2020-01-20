Trump's political trial case sent to the Senate for trial | Triumph

%MINIFYHTML1bd50f246e747679d7a5ea1f20fc241812% %MINIFYHTML1bd50f246e747679d7a5ea1f20fc241813%

"Today we will make history."

The House of Representatives accused President Donald Trump for abuse of power related to his efforts to get Ukraine to initiate an investigation into his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

If witnesses are called, the Senate trial could last until February.

Trump also plans to deliver his speech on the state of the Union on February 4.

Source: Al Jazeera News