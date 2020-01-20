Trump accusation: McConnell proposes a speedy trial with long days | USA news

The leader of the majority of the United States Senate, Mitch McConnell, on Monday proposed a two-day condensed calendar for each party to give opening statements in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, basic rules that raise objections from Democrats on the eve of historical procedures.

The Republican leader described the process in a four-page resolution that will be voted as one of the first business orders when senators meet on Tuesday. It also postpones any vote on witnesses until later in the process, rather than in advance, as the Democrats demanded.

Plus:

McConnell has been seeking a speedy trial for the acquittal of the charges against the president, and the closed rule package arrived Monday after Trump's legal team said in a legal report that he did "absolutely nothing wrong," urging the Senate to quickly reject the case of "weak,quot; and rigged dismissal against him.

Since Republicans have a majority in the Senate, McConnell's proposal is likely to be approved by senators in the president's party.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called the package of rules proposed by the Republican leader a "national misfortune."

"It is clear that Senator McConnell is determined to make it much harder to get witnesses and documents and try to speed up the trial," Schumer said. He promised to propose votes to try to amend the package.

The White House welcomes the resolution

The rule package was late Monday when Capitol Hill was preparing for the start of the trial.

After four days of opening statements, two days per side, senators will have up to 16 hours for questions to the prosecution and defense, followed by four hours of debate. Only then will there be votes to call other witnesses.

In the rare case that senators agree to call witnesses, the rules propose that any witness should be deposed and the Senate will decide which, if any, will testify in public.

At the end of the deliberations, the Senate would vote on each article of political judgment.

Trump greets before boarding the Marine One in the South Lawn of the White House (Alex Brandon / AP Photo)

The White House welcomed the proposal for a speedy trial.

"We are pleased that the draft resolution protects the president's rights to a fair trial, and we hope to present a vigorous defense of the facts and the process as quickly as possible, and seek an acquittal as quickly as possible," said the Legislature of the White House. Director of Affairs Eric Ueland.

In a report by Trump's lawyers, they argued that he did "absolutely nothing wrong,quot; and urged the Senate to quickly reject the "flimsy case."

"All this is a dangerous perversion of the Constitution that the Senate should condemn quickly and flatly," the lawyers wrote. "The articles must be rejected and the president must be acquitted immediately."

Demands for & # 39; fair trial & # 39;

The 110-page White House report, plus the House’s Democratic response, comes when the Senate could face 12-hour sessions for the rare trial that will take place in an election year, with some of the same senators running to replace Trump as president. sitting as a jury. Democrats warned that such a plan would almost certainly bring the procedures to hours when Americans might not be observing.

With the tightening of security in the Capitol, the prosecutors of the House made their way through the crowds of tourists at the Rotunda to tour the Senate chamber. The White House legal team led by Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow soon followed, both sides with instructions to keep the camera doors closed for spectators and the media. Four TV monitors were installed inside to show testimonials, exhibits and potentially tweets or other social networks, according to a person familiar with the matter but not authorized to discuss it that spoke on condition of anonymity.

Senators are prepared for the third trial of this kind in the history of the United States, but first, they must deal with a rule fight and if they should allow new witnesses.

In their own presentation on Monday, the prosecutors of the House issued new demands for a fair trial in the Senate.

"President Trump says his political trial is a,quot; partisan "deception." He's wrong, "the prosecutors wrote.

The House Democrats, led by President Adam Schiff of the Intelligence Committee, said the president cannot have both: rejecting the facts of the House case, but also hampering congressional subpoenas for witnesses and testimonies. "Senators must honor their own oaths by holding a fair trial with all the relevant evidence," they wrote.

The president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, spoke during a press conference to announce to those in charge of political trial on Capitol Hill in Washington (Susan Walsh / AP Photo)

The White House document published on Monday says that the two articles of political trial filed against the president (abuse of power and obstruction of Congress) do not amount to imputable crimes. He claims that the political trial investigation focused on Trump's request that the president of Ukraine open an investigation on Democratic rival Joe Biden never tried to find the truth.

The political trial case accuses Trump of abusing power by retaining Ukrainian military aid while seeking an investigation into Biden and obstructing Congress by ordering administration officials not to appear to testify or provide documents, challenging the citations of the Congress.

In a report presented earlier, House Democrats called Trump's behavior the "worst nightmare,quot; of the constitution's editors.

"President Donald J Trump used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in an election of the United States for his personal political benefit," prosecutors of the House of Representatives wrote, "and then tried to cover up his plan by obstructing the Congress investigation about his misconduct. " "

But Trump's team said Monday that even if Trump had abused his power to withhold Ukraine's military assistance, he would not be impeccable because he did not violate a specific criminal statute.

The president's team issued several opinions from the Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel to support their claims and support their position that they had not illegally challenged Congress.

While the Senate, with a Republican majority of 53-47, is not expected to accumulate two-thirds of the votes necessary for the conviction, the president's lawyers came to suggest that such a result would be an "unconstitutional conviction,quot; due to the Articles of overly broad challenge of the Chamber.

Trump's team claims that the constitution requires senators to agree "on the specific basis of the conviction,quot; and that there is no way to guarantee that senators agree which acts are worthy of removal because a single charge contains multiple accusations.

Administration officials have argued that a similar imprecision applies to the case of perjury in the political trial of President Bill Clinton, who was acquitted by the Senate.

Trump's lawyers accused the Democrats of diluting the standards of political trial, an argument that echoed the case presented Sunday by one of Trump's lawyers, Alan Dershowitz, who argued in the talk shows that the contested crimes must be "criminal behaviors."

That statement has been rejected by scholars, and Schiff called it an "absurd position."

The White House also suggests that the House investigation was missing because it did not investigate Biden or his son Hunter, who was a board member of a gas company in Ukraine while his father was vice president. There is no evidence of irregularities by Biden.