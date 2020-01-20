Toya Johnson begins the countdown to Clos Toya’s Closet ’- Fans can buy their clothes!

Toya Johnson excited his fans with this latest announcement he shared on his social media account. It seems that he is planning to start another business that involves selling clothes on a website called "Toya’s Closet."

Check out the message he shared on his social media account below.

10-day countdown to buy # Toyascloset … I am adding new items to my closet site. Do not miss it! #shoptoyascloset "Toya captioned his post.

Fans seemed extremely excited, and asked Toya what his size is and what exactly he will sell.

He also shared a publication of a beautiful scarf model that has been loved by fans. ‘Our,quot; Shooting Stars ", Scarf has returned with a turn on beforebedheadz.com. Do not miss it! * LIMITED QUANTITIES * #beforebedheadz #bonnetbling

@beforebedheadz ", Toya captioned the photo.

A follower said: "I will definitely ask for one for myself and my daughter." That's my girl @ nadirah.ali. "

Someone else posted: "@toyajohnson Have you considered making a longer hood for people with long strands or girls with long natural braids?"

In other news, Toya made his fans more than excited when he shared a lot of new photos with his baby, Reign Rushing.

He attended someone's birthday party, and fans couldn't get enough of this beautiful lady. They filled her with love in the comments section.

A few days ago, Toya told his fans that he couldn't believe Reigny turned two in less than three weeks.

"My baby is getting so big." She will have 2 in 3 weeks. #theygrowsofast @reign_beaux 💕💕 ’Toya captioned his post, which includes some photos of the beautiful Reigny.

Toya's followers could not believe that Reigny is only two, this is because he is very intelligent. People have been praising the girl, and they are increasingly hypnotized with the beauty of Reigny these days.



