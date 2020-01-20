Tove recruits Billie Eilish's brother to produce two new songs

%MINIFYHTML5138edef485f98e6bd108bd442bf7e9e12% %MINIFYHTML5138edef485f98e6bd108bd442bf7e9e13%

Talking about how he got to work with FINNEAS, the creator of successes & # 39; I'm glad he's gone & # 39; reveals that she first approached him by sending him a raw version of & # 39; Bikini Porn & # 39 ;.

Tove Lo he has turned to the man behind Billie eilishThe success of producing his latest songs.

Successful creator "I'm glad he's gone" recruited Billie's brother FINNES to produce his new songs, "Bikini Porn" and "Passion & Pain Taste the Same When I & # 39; m Weak".

Both tracks came out on Friday (January 17) and the "Bikini Porn" video also features FINNEAS, who is currently completing the James Bond theme of the "Bad Guy" singer for "No time to die".

In revealing how he got involved, Tove Lo tells WENN that he sent him a rough version of "Bikini Porn," and added, "I admire him so much," and asked him if he would be "willing to produce it."

"He gave him the courage, the weirdness and the bopness he needed. What an honor to work with him!"

FINNEAS also enjoyed the collaboration, adding: "Sometimes you can say instantly that a composer or singer will have a lasting impact immediately and that's exactly how I've always felt about Tove. Writing with her proved that she was right. Bar by bar, it's brilliant and Bikini Porn was exactly the song I dreamed of producing for her. "

Tove Lo received a 2019 Grammy Award nomination for Best Music Video for his "Glad He & # 39; s Gone" promotion, directed by Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia.