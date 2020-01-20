Tom Brady & # 39; open-minded & # 39; about the future of the NFL as the free agency approaches NFL News

%MINIFYHTMLd3416935a6dc2a89c3063ee0ee6e8c6c12% %MINIFYHTMLd3416935a6dc2a89c3063ee0ee6e8c6c13%





Tom Brady has spent his entire 20-year career in the NFL with the Patriots

Tom Brady says he keeps an open mind and will embrace the future with "open arms,quot; as he approaches free agency for the first time.

The 42-year-old quarterback will officially become a free agent on March 18 if he does not reach a new agreement with the New England Patriots.

The six-time Super Bowl champion recently addressed his situation during an interview with Westwood One radio.

"I have an open mind about the process and at the same time I love playing football and I want to keep playing and do a great job," said Brady, according to NBC Sports Boston.

"I am looking at what is to come. Whatever the future brings, I will embrace it with open arms."

Brady has been clear about his plans to continue playing, but he has refused to speculate whether it will be with the team he has been with for two decades.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said it is his "hope and prayer,quot; that Brady returns to New England or retires.

Multiple reports have said that the parties have not discussed the details of the contract since Brady signed an altered agreement in August, which gave him an increase in 2019 and will be automatically canceled in March.

If you don't sign a new agreement before March 18, the Patriots would incur $ 13.5 million in dead money at their limit by 2020, and Brady would become a free agent.

Brady finished the 2019 season by completing 60.8 percent of his passes for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

His completion percentage was his lowest mark since 2013, and his average yards per attempt (6.6) was his lowest since 2002. He lost a Pro Bowl selection for the first time since 2008, when he broke his ACL in Week 1 .

A sixth-round pick in 2000, Brady has 74,571 aerial yards, 541 touchdown passes and 179 interceptions in 285 career games (283 starts). He is behind Drew Brees on the all-time charts for yards (77,416) and touchdowns (547).