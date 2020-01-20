Tim Tebow ties the knot with the former Miss Universe at an intimate South African wedding

Instagram

Before the big event, the former NFL quarterback publishes a photo of him and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters while thanking the 24-year-old beauty queen for sharing her culture.

Sportsman become a television expert Tim Tebow has married the beauty pageant queen Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters during an "intimate sunset ceremony" in his native South Africa.

The college football player and the hopeful baseball player, and the 24-year-old, crowned Miss Universe in 2017, married in Cape Town with Tebow going to Instagram on Sunday (January 19) to share their excitement before the big event.

The 32-year-old woman documented the couple's rehearsal dinner in a series of publications, in which you can see the two hugging and looking each other lovingly in the eyes.

"Dems, I am very grateful to share your culture … and thanks South Africa for sharing @demileighnp with me!" He captioned a picture of him with his arms around his wife's waist.

The couple got engaged last January (19) in their hometown of Jacksonville, Florida.