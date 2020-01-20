Tim Tebow marries former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Steve Jennings / Getty Images for ESPN
Tim Tebow It is officially out of the market.
ME! News can confirm that the professional athlete married the former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. According to Persons, the couple married in a sunset ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa, during which they exchanged vows that prepared for each other.
Before heading down the hall, Tebow mocked that he and his future girlfriend were about to get married on Instagram, hinting that he was on his way to something special. "Where am I going?" He asked his followers, including a couple of boyfriend emojis, to help them. He shared a similar message in his Stories, where he playfully said: "Right here at the airport … Now I'm going somewhere. Maybe you can guess where I'm going? Who knows? We'll see you all there."
Days before, Tebow and Nel-Peters shared their wedding registry, which encouraged their families, friends and fans to make charitable donations.
"Tim and I really wanted to use a registration platform that allowed us to add anything and everything to our new home along with the opportunity for our wedding guests to contribute to a charitable organization close to our hearts," Nel-Peters shared with AND! News exclusively. "Knot Registry helped us create and manage all our records without problems, from cash funds and experiences to retail products and charities, in one place."
In January 2019, the New York Mets player asked the winner of the Miss Universe 2017. Excited that they were going to be male and female, Tebow shared the news on social media. "Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world," Tebow said of his commitment. "You are the love of my life, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."
Blinking with his own post, Nel-Peters wrote: "All the dreams I've had, you've surpassed them all! I love you and I can't wait to always spend with you!"
Earlier that year, Tebow confirmed that he was dating the South African model in an interview with ESPN and could not help but freak out about his girlfriend.
"She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her arrival in my life," said the former NFL student. "Normally I am very private with these things, but I am very grateful."
Congratulations to the new Mr. and Mrs. Tebow!
