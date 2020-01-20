Three rockets fall into the Green Zone of Baghdad | Iraq News

Three Katyusha rockets fell on Tuesday inside the Baghdad Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, Iraqi police sources told Reuters.

The three rockets were launched from the Zafaraniyah district outside Baghdad, sources said, adding that two rockets fell near the U.S. embassy.

Sirens were heard throughout the area immediately after the impact of the rockets.

The United States has blamed Iran-backed paramilitary groups for a series of similar attacks in recent months in the Green Zone, but there has never been a claim of responsibility.

Tensions in Iraq have increased since the United States killed Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian military commander, in Baghdad.

That murder occurred amid widespread demonstrations against the Iraqi government, which continue.

Five protesters were killed Monday in three Iraqi cities when protesters across the country increased pressure on the government to implement long-awaited reforms.

The UN envoy to Iraq urged Iraqi political elites to continue pressing for reforms and to keep the protests peaceful.

"Any action taken so far to address people's concerns will remain hollow if it is not completed," said Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert in a statement issued by the UN. "The violent suppression of peaceful protesters is intolerable and should be avoided at all costs."