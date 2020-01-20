Thousands of people gather in Richmond, Virginia, for a gun rights rally

After all the lives that have been lost due to acts of senseless violence. There are currently thousands of supporters of gun rights and gun owners who gather at the Virginia Capitol in Richmond for what they call a "peaceful day to address our Legislature."

According to USA Today, many of the followers wear bright orange decals that say "Gun Lives Matter,quot;, and some protesters are out of the demonstration fully armed with their guns while fighting for gun rights. A protester talked about his reason for supporting gun rights and his reason for being present at the demonstration. He said: "It's a sense of security. If something happens, you have the option of using it."

According to CBS News, the FBI and local legal officials say they have received reliable threats of violence before the demonstration while Democrats propose new gun laws. At the moment, the FAA has banned drones for fear that someone can fly an armed drone.

Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency and temporarily banned weapons on the grounds of the capitol.

Donald Trump,who has retweeted videos of the rally commented on the matter and said: “The Democratic Party in the Great Community of Virginia is working hard to take away its rights from the 2nd Amendment. This is just the beginning. Don't let it happen, REPUBLICAN VOTE in 2020! "

He continued: "They did not love John Bolton and others in the House. They were in a hurry. Now they want them all in the Senate. It is not supposed to be so!

Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, said: "We are against any gun control that affects law-abiding citizens. We don't need more gun control, we are not the problem."

The crowds in Richmond, Virginia, are already massive and thousands These don't look like domestic terrorists @RalphNortham pic.twitter.com/l5eKs7IJEW – ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) January 20, 2020

Terrorists in Virginia right now. If you are in Richmond right now, stay far, far away.

pic.twitter.com/tXlYE04aLN – Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 20, 2020

