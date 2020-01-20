Thousands of gun rights activists, many armed, demonstrate in Virginia | USA news

Thousands of arms rights advocates, including dozens of armed militias, gathered Monday in the US state of Virginia at a demonstration that many feared might have turned violent.

The event ended peacefully amid strong security after state governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency, which banned all weapons from the Capitol Grounds in Richmond until Tuesday.

While the authorities estimated that some 6,000 people entered the Capitol Square to press against the new arms control measures that are currently making their way through the state legislature, another 16,000 decided to stay away from the grounds and many openly promoted Your weapons

"We, the people of Virginia, will not stand idly by and allow ill-intentioned advances that deprive law-abiding citizens of our constitutional freedoms and Second Amendment rights, so help us God," said the state senator. Amanda Chase to the crowd inside the enclosed area Capitol Square.

A protester is outside a security zone before a rally for weapons in Richmond (Julio Cortez / AP Photo)

The "Lobby Day,quot; event, organized by the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), has traditionally seen gun rights defenders go to the capital to pressure lawmakers against gun control measures .

However, this year aroused the fear of violence, after dozens of militia groups said they would attend the event.

"We have received credible information from our law enforcement agencies about threats of violence around the demonstration scheduled for Monday, January 20," Northam said in declaring the state of emergency.

"This includes an extremist rhetoric similar to what had been seen before major incidents, such as Charlottesville in 2017," he tweeted, referring to the demonstration of white supremacists from Virginia in which a neo-Nazi rammed his car against a group of anti-racist protesters, killing the 32-year-old anti-racist protester Heather Heyer.

Several men linked to the neo-Nazi collective, The Base, were arrested last week. Police said some of the men planned to attend Monday's rally with the intention of committing acts of violence.

Gun rights defenders wave flags, including a composite of the Confederate and American flag, at a rally around the Virginia Capitol in Richmond, Virginia (Jonathan Drake / Reuters)

Militia groups and other activists said Monday's event was important in front of a newly elected Democratic state legislature.

Three gun control measures passed the state Senate last week. These bills include limits on purchases of firearms, background checks for transfers of firearms and a measure that would allow local governments to ban weapons in parks and other public spaces. The governor and the Democrats also support other measures, including the ban on assault rifles and the so-called "red flag,quot; bill, which would allow law enforcement and lawyers to seek emergency orders to confiscate or block the sale of firearms to any person considered "a substantial risk of injury to himself or others."

"His second amendment is under a very serious attack on the Great Commonwealth of Virginia," US President Donald Trump tweeted last week. On Monday, he urged Virginia residents to vote for Democrats out of office.

Howard Graves, a senior research analyst with the South Poverty Law Center surveillance group, said "there is this understanding or belief that Virginia is this red bastion and within that, it is also the former capital of the Confederation ".

That understanding, Graves told Al Jazeera, "has extended some of the underlying concerns about what is happening in that state with the agenda promised by Governor Northam to comply with firearms legislation."

Democrats and arms control advocates say the measures are necessary after recent mass shootings, including one in Virginia last year in which 12 people died when an armed man opened fire inside a city government building in Virginia Beach.

"WWe will be passing legislation to prevent armed violence with common sense THIS YEAR, "tweeted Alfonso López, a Democratic member of the Virginia House of Delegates, before Monday’s rally.

March for our lives camp at the Capitol

Until Monday afternoon, an arrest was reported. Some online got angry because it seemed that attendees at the rally on Monday were allowed to wear facial masks, which were banned years ago to fight the Ku Klux Klan.

"This crowd had many people who blatantly violated VA laws against masking and against the open transport of certain weapons in the city of Richmond," Lee Carter, a Democratic member of the House of Delegates, tweeted. "There was zero compliance with these laws, which are routinely applied against leftist protests."

According to officials, the only person who was arrested was arrested after police repeatedly warned him not to cover his face with a handkerchief.

The anti-fascists and other activists, who generally counteract the large mobilizations of far-right groups, stayed away from Monday's event, citing credible threats of violence.

One is an adult group that prepares to discuss commonsense reforms with legislators. The other is a man wearing a .50 caliber to protest background checks. Do not worry sir. They are fighting to keep you safe too. #VirginiaRally pic.twitter.com/a11K8S6jma – Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) January 20, 2020

A coalition of arms control groups also canceled their annual vigil for victims of armed violence.

However, a small group of the March For Our Lives gun control defense group camped inside the offices of the state General Assembly, where they met with lawmakers on Monday and held a small meeting to remember those killed due to armed violence.

"Today was a great success and we are glad not only to advance our agenda to save lives with legislators, but also to serve as a moral counterweight to hate and the division that is exhibited in the streets," said Michael McCabe, political director of March for Our Live Virginia

"We could still hold a small meeting on the steps of the Capitol and continue with the solemn tradition of 28 years," the 17-year-old told Al Jazeera.