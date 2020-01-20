The wife of the NFL star, Cameron Jordan, tries to trick her side girl into admitting an affair, but fails

%MINIFYHTML68f9cb56636aed960ffbadd8525480f312% %MINIFYHTML68f9cb56636aed960ffbadd8525480f313%

When Nikki Jordan tries to trick the side girl to confess using the New Orleans Saints player's Instagram account, the latter already realizes that something is suspicious.

Nikki Jordan, the wife of the NFL star Cameron Jordan, believes that her athlete husband is cheating on him and tries to expose him. To achieve what he wants, he used Cameron's Instagram account to slip into the DM of a woman who thinks it's his side and tried to make her admit his adventure. However, the result was not what she expected.

Their conversation began happily, and they both asked how they were doing. It changed when Nikki, using Cameron's account, told the alleged secondary girl that he was married. This led the latter to answer: "Lmao but ….. nvm". From there, Nikki tried to press her to tell her what she was going to say, but the side girl already felt somewhat suspicious. "I'm going to show you another one. This sketch. Another day," he wrote.

As Nikki was still pressing her, the side girl told Nikki to call her to see if the one who was texting was Cameron. "You act in a fun way," said the side girl, before trying to call Cameron. However, according to her, she could not reach. In response, Nikki replied: "It must be clear, we never met and I don't have your correct number."

Cameron and Nikki have been together for more than five years and got married in June 2018. They share three children together. At the end of their marriage in an interview, the New Orleans Saints defensive end said they often play together, since they are both athletes.

"It's a base for me, especially with how competitive it is," he said. "She knows the ups and downs of winning and knows the ability to give back. When I ask myself, & # 39; Hey, I need to train three times a day & # 39 ;, says: & # 39; Do you need a partner? & # 39;" He added: "I feel we have positioned the children to be blessed athletically."