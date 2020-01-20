The Venezuelan Guaido hopes to meet Pompeo in Colombia | Venezuela news

The Venezuelan opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, has challenged the travel ban to go to Colombia, where he is expected to meet the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, while seeking to increase support in the midst of a fight power with President Nicolás Maduro.

Recognized as the legitimate president of Venezuela by more than 50 countries, including the United States, Guaido had not left the country since February, when he also challenged the ban imposed by the court to travel to Colombia.

Maduro accuses Guaido of being a coup puppet controlled by the White House.

Pompeo, who plans to arrive in the Colombian capital, Bogotá, on Monday at the start of a Latin American tour, said Guaidó was "the duly elected leader of Venezuela."

"I hope to have a meeting with him," Pompeo he told reporters on a flight from Germany to Colombia . "Maduro has been destructive … Our mission is to offer a set of free and fair elections for the Venezuelan people."

According to reports, Pompeo and Guaido are expected to meet on Monday.

According to the Washington Post, Guaido plans to travel from Colombia to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he will urge European officials to increase pressure on Maduro.

The main figures of the Venezuelan opposition expect Guaidó to also meet with US President Donald Trump in Davos, the newspaper said.

Guaido was banned from leaving Venezuela since he was proclaimed interim president a year ago and declared Maduro a "usurper,quot; who had secured re-election in a 2018 vote widely considered fraudulent.

However, Maduro retained control of the armed forces while he and attempted a coup with the help of the United States.

Maduro, however, remains in power, backed by the military, as well as Russia, China and Cuba, and accuses the opposition of provoking violence.

& # 39; Full of good news & # 39;

On Sunday, Guaidó met with Colombian President Iván Duque at the presidential residence in Bogotá.

In a Twitter post, Guaido said he was grateful for Duque's support and said the trip "will generate the conditions that will lead us to freedom."

"I can assure you that my return to our country will be full of good news," he added.

Earlier this month, the ruling Socialist Party of Venezuela took control of the National Assembly and swore to an allied politician who defected from the Guaidó camp.

Opposition lawmakers then voted Guaidó for a second term as head of Congress in a separate session.

Pompeo at that time congratulated Guaidó on his re-election.

In an interview published by the Washington Post on Saturday, Maduro said the Trump administration had underestimated its staying power and "didn't care,quot; about the sanctions.

Maduro has proposed holding parliamentary elections this year, with the aim of retaking control of the National Assembly, the only national institution in the hands of the opposition.

Guaidó, which has long demanded new presidential elections to replace Maduro, has pledged to fight against any measure to hold parliamentary elections with the Supreme Court and the National Elections Council firmly under the control of Maduro's allies.