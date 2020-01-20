The U.S. Navy UU. Launch the new coastal fighter ship – Defense Blog

The U.S. Navy UU. He launched the future USS Cooperstown (LCS 23) during a ceremony at the Marinant Marinette shipyard in Fincantieri (FMM) in Marinette, Wisconsin.

The future USS Cooperstown was launched on January 19, marking another important production milestone for the coastal fighter ship (LCS) program. This is a new ship of the Freedom variant that was designed to provide speed to capacity and grow as the missions it serves evolve.

"Today, the industry team led by Lockheed Martin launched LCS 23, the future USS Cooperstown, taking the ship one step closer to joining the United States Navy," he said in the company.

LCS 23 is the first ship named after Cooperstown. Its name honors veterans who are members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame located in the city of the same name.

The USS Cooperstown is a small multipurpose warship, conceived by Lockheed Martin to operate near the coast.

The Freedom-variant team is led by Lockheed Martin (for helmets with odd numbers, for example, LCS 1). The Independence variant team is led by Austal USA (for LCS 6 and paired helmets in a row) and was led by General Dynamics, Bath Iron Works for LCS 2 and LCS 4. Purchased under the innovative block purchase acquisition strategy, Hay 12 ships currently under construction.

LCS is a modular and reconfigurable ship, with three types of mission packages that include surface warfare, mine countermeasures and anti-submarine warfare. The Executive Office of the Coastal Vessel Vessel Program (PEO LCS) is responsible for delivering and maintaining the capabilities of the coastal mission to the fleet. The delivery of high-quality war combat assets while balancing affordability and capacity is key to supporting the nation's maritime strategy.