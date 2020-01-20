The sweet interaction of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston behind the scenes at the SAG Awards captured by the camera

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The actor of & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; and the actress of & # 39; Morning Show & # 39; They are holding hands while congratulating each other on their respective victory at the awards show.

Brad Pitt Y Jennifer Aniston He had a sweet meeting at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The former celebrities were caught running behind the scenes at the event on Sunday, January 19 after winning an award every night.

The two were seen having a brief interaction while congratulating each other on their respective victory. The 56-year-old actor, who was still holding his best supporting actor trophy in one hand, was photographed holding hands with his ex-wife, who seemed emotional after winning an outstanding performance by an actress in a drama series for her role in "The morning show".

They seemed happy for each other, since they were all smiles during their brief conversation. He gently placed his hand on his shoulder and didn't seem to care that all eyes were on them and they didn't care that people took a picture of their meeting. He later placed his hand on his chest while he still held his hand as she walked away.

That same night, Brad joked about adding his SAG victory for his role in "Once upon a time in Hollywood"to your Tinder profile". I have to add this to my Tinder profile, "he said when he opened his speech. He also joked that it was a demanding role to play a guy" who takes drugs, takes off his shirt and doesn't get along with his wife. "

Jen, who was sitting in the audience, laughed at his jokes. She seemed proud as she paid attention to her speech and applauded.

Later, when the 50-year-old actress accepted her award, Brad stood in front of a television monitor to watch her speech. He did not take his eyes off the screen during Jen's emotional speech and let out a "Wow" in response to his victory.

Seeing photos of the ex-friend's meeting, fans were happy to see how they fixed things after their divorce in 2005. "I feel that both have grown a lot since the first time they got together, I'm sure he knows what that what he did to him was horrible and I feel that they are more adults at the moment. That maybe they could return to each other in a better emotional / mental place, "commented one on Twitter. Another added: "Jennifer is such a forgiving person."

Jen also addressed speculation about their relationship when she was interviewed on the red carpet. "It's hysterical," he told Keltie Knight and Nischelle Turner of ET, before adding, "But what else are they going to talk about?"