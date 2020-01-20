The star of & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; Pilou Asbaek launches F-Bomb on live TV at the SAG Awards

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

Leaving aside, the representative of Euron Greyjoy reveals in the pre-event interview that he believes that the end of the successful medieval fantasy series of HBO is & # 39; perfect & # 39; despite criticism from fans.

"game of Thrones"actor Pilou Asbaek He was one of the celebrities who attended the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, January 19. The Euron Greyjoy representative was being interviewed about the popular HBO series when he released F-bomb while on live TV.

The Danish actor was asked what they asked him, and he revealed that the question was surprisingly related to "Game of Thrones," which ended last year. He told reporters during the pre-show carpet: "Do you know what I get most now? & # 39; Why did you screw up season 8? & # 39;?

Seeing the surprise reactions of the co-hosts, Asbaek explained that it would be normal to say the word in Europe. "We would do that in Europe! In Europe we can say that!" he said.

Asbaek told EW and PeopleTV that he considered the end of "Game of Thrones" "perfect" despite criticism from fans. "When we had the reading in Belfast, like two and a half years ago, we ended up making a big ovation for 15, 20 minutes. It was a perfect ending," he shared. "But people were upset because an era ended."

However, he said he could understand the feelings of disappointed fans. "I understand," he admitted. "I was a big fan of the show before being part of it, and if I had finished that way, I would have been angry too. Because when something you like so much says & # 39; No & # 39 ;, it's like a breakup. And & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; broke up with millions of people around the world, and they got angry. "

"Game of Thrones" was one of the winners at the ceremony that night. The medieval fantasy series, which also starred Harington kit like Jon Snow, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Sophie Turner Like Sansa Stark, a Stunt Ensemble awarded him a trophy for his outstanding performance in a comedy or drama series category. Also won star Peter Dinklage an outstanding performance award from a male actor in a dramatic series for his impressive performance of Tyrion Lannister on the show.

In the eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones," Jon Snow returned to the Night's Watch and went beyond the Wall after killing his lover and Aunt Daenerys. He left the throne for Bran while Sansa was named Queen in the North.