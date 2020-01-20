The singer & # 39; B2K & # 39; Raz B arrested for DUI!

B2K singer Raz B was arrested for DUI in Burbank, California, after a police officer reportedly saw him pass the red light.

TMZ sources told them that Raz B told the officer he was lost and did not have his driver's license. The officer reportedly smelled alcohol on his breath, and Raz admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana earlier in the night.

After failing to pass a sobriety test, Raz B was arrested and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was released after posting a $ 5,000 bonus.

During the Millennium Tour last spring, Raz B made headlines after announcing to fans that he would leave the tour because his alleged abuser, Chris Stokes, was involved.

"Actually, let me correct myself," he says in a video clip. "Raz B is officially off the tour. I don't feel safe because I feel that Chris Stokes is close. So guess what? I'm off the tour. Good luck to everyone. Without disrespecting [Omarion] because he's my brother [Omarion] If you want to come talk to me and want me to do the tour, I will do the tour, but I'm officially off the tour. "

Raz continues and says, "Oh, guess what? I think we're about to shoot the new movie & # 39; Surviving Chris Stokes & # 39 ;, right? So call Lifetime because I'm ready to talk."

He returned to the tour for a few more dates before he finally walked.