The singer & # 39; B2K & # 39; Raz B arrested for DUI!

B2K singer Raz B was arrested for DUI in Burbank, California, after a police officer reportedly saw him pass the red light.

TMZ sources told them that Raz B told the officer he was lost and did not have his driver's license. The officer reportedly smelled alcohol on his breath, and Raz admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana earlier in the night.

After failing to pass a sobriety test, Raz B was arrested and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was released after posting a $ 5,000 bonus.

