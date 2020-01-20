The Saracens confirm that Billy Vunipola suffered a broken arm against Racing 92 | Rugby Union News

England No 8 could miss Six Nations





It is the fourth time that Billy Vunipola suffers an arm fracture.

The Saracens have confirmed that England No. 8 Billy Vunipola broke his arm during his victory in the Champions Cup over Racing 92.

The furious breakthrough will see a consultant this week and could miss the entire Six Nations.

Vunipola was injured during the early stages of the Saracens game with Racing and retired in the seventh minute.

It will be a notable absentee when Eddie Jones names his England squad for the Six Nations on Monday.

A statement from the Saracens said: "Billy Vunipola has suffered a broken arm.

"You will see a consultant in the next few days to determine the full extent of the injury before undergoing rehabilitation."

It is the last of a line of arm injuries for the 27-year-old. He broke his right arm in January 2018 and then broke it again in June during England's tour of South Africa.

Four months later, his left arm was broken during a Champions Cup draw against Glasgow, which required surgery.

The future of the Vunipola club is in the air after the Saracens were relegated from the Premier for persistent salary breaches.

Premiership Rugby confirmed that the defending champions of the league will play in the Championship next season and now face the task of reducing their salary bill by up to £ 2 million to meet the salary cap regulations for 2020/21.